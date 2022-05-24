The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, May 24, 2022

If ever there were a day that one could call 'enchanting' it would be Tuesday, May 24, 2022, and for three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love, great things happen.

Here we are, at the top of Gemini season, feeling ready for the summer and open to positive possibilities, and what will we get to experience on this day? Love, peace, and happiness.

It's a lucky day for those who are in love, and for those who wish to attract love into their lives.

Because of transits like Mars in Aries, we will be coming to terms with our own behavior, meaning, this is the time to self-reflect so that we can better ourselves. That also includes the idea of releasing bad habits and never again returning to the kinds of behavior that worked against us in the past, like over-eating, or thinking we're funny when we're not.

If the past has shown that our jokes only come across as insensitive insults, then today is the day we take responsibility for our insensitivity and try a different approach.

Because we are prone to instill new changes in our own selves on this day, we are also created an inviting space, ethereally, meaning that we are consciously or unconsciously making ourselves seem more attractive and less burdened down with baggage. When we free ourselves from the senseless burdens of our life, we make room for love, light, and promise.

If we wish to live our lives in love, then this day brings about a good start, a powerful start.

Here's what's in store for Aries, Gemini, and Cancer zodiac signs this Tuesday.

And what their horoscopes reveal about being the three zodiac signs luckiest in love on May 24, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you've got going on today is that rare and precious thing called "good mental health" and on this day, it's going to come through for you with shining colors.

This means that you will be able to see your partner or partner-to-be without the help of rose-tinted glasses, and what you'll end up seeing is something, or rather someone who is very kind, very open to you, and very willing to be seen, 'as is.'

Your solid-state of being today will help you to get rid of any doubts you once had about being in a relationship. You are willing to compromise and in doing so, you accidentally open yourself up to a whole new world where love is much easier and selflessness seems very possible.

You are, in other words, stronger than any problem that may call for your attention today. You are a superpower, Aries.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What makes you feel so lucky in love today is that you've finally figured out what you want from this love and it suddenly seems so easy. You are someone who internalizes everything; if you stay quiet for a long time, those who know you know that you are thinking, taking things in, examining them, weighing them for value.

You are a very contemplative person, and you've found that if you DO take the time to think things through, you usually come up with the perfect plan or conclusion. Because you are driven today by Mars in Aries energy, you'll be able to clear away any doubts you might have had about either yourself or your romantic interest.

When things clear away for you, you're able to see things as they really are, and in terms of romance, this opens the gates up for you; you are finally able to love the person you're with, without hesitation or picayune doubts.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You'll be taking advantage of transit Moon square Mercury today as you feel ready to tell your partner something that you've withheld from them since the beginning. You know that secrets tend to come out, especially in relationships, and you don't want your secret to being accidentally revealed.

So, on this day, you decide it's best to rid yourself of any ghosts in the closet; it's time to tell your person that one thing that you've hidden from them. Do not worry, Cancer; secrets like yours are much 'worse' to the beholder than they are to the people that whom the beholder shares them with.

What you think is a deal-breaker will end up making your relationship even stronger. You will be proud of yourself for owning your truth and sharing it with someone you now know is both trustworthy and on your side, for life.

