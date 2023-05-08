May 9, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are 'Incredibly Lucky In Love' On May 9, 2023

Today, May 9, 2023, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love thanks to the Sun conjunct Uranus. Tuesday we take our love out of the doldrums and bring it into the light, where we can feel good about everything we do with our loved ones again. It's definitely about maintenance, this 'love' thing. Whether we like the idea or not, we all have to admit, at some point or another, if we don't step up and put in the work, we will end up with a very boring love affair, and that isn't the point of having a loving relationship about keeping things interesting?

That's where today comes in and brings us the news we've been waiting for. Tuesday, May 9, we have the transit of Sun conjunct Uranus to help us reach the higher ground when it comes to keeping things scintillating in romance.

When we have a transit like Sun conjunct Uranus, we can expect sudden bursts of positive energy; we may feel ignited by good news or thrilled to be a part of something that promises newness and change. While Sun conjunct Uranus isn't about change itself, what it can bring out in three zodiac signs can be seismic regarding the reinvention of the relationship itself. This is a great day for lovers to recognize that they still have a long way to go and there is much to look forward to in this relationship.

Three zodiac signs will really get with this transit, as this aspect is what our relationship needs. If we are a Taurus, Capricorn or Aquarius, we can expect today to go well, but more than that: there are surprises at hand, and if we let ourselves stay open, we can reap the rewards of being open-minded. Transit Sun conjunct Uranus is here to wake us up and deliver the good news, but the kicker is we have to listen with our 'good ears.' It's all there for us, we just have to be there for IT. Which three zodiac signs will receive the goodness of Sun conjunct Uranus?

Three zodiac signs luckiest in love on May 9, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have never wanted to stray from your partner in any way, shape or form, but you have realized that maintaining the relationship's passion is definitely a chore. However, you are up to the task and on May 9, you'll be doubly inspired by the transit of Sun conjunct Uranus, which will seemingly put new ideas into your mind; ideas will seem like so much fun you won't be able to resist trying them out. You have a partner who is always ready to accept whatever you come up with.

On Tuesday, during Sun conjunct Uranus, you'll find that both you and your partner seem to be having a little more fun than usual; in fact, you may get giddy over the idea that what you've stumbled upon is like the missing link to building an even better relationship together.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Things look pretty good for you and your partner today, Capricorn, as this transit of Sun conjunct Uranus seems to bring out the best in both of you. You'll notice you both keep giving each other secret little smiles when in public places, and the more you do this, the more you crack each other up. Today brings a light touch to how you relate to each other, as if there's a game in everything you do, and all of it feels like way too much fun.

You will find that on May 9, you and your partner will laugh a LOT, and you may not even have a reason for it. The entire day will be like this, from when you wake up until you call it a night. It's a good day for playfulness, and you both will be cashing in on that idea as it feels so good not to be weighed down by ego. Today is lightweight and easy — enjoy!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's as if Tuesday, May 9, was tailor-made for your personality, Aquarius, as Sun conjunct Uranus really hits the spot where love and romance are concerned. You and the person you are involved with will cross a border today; you knew it would happen, and today is the day it does.

What's meant here is that you're either going to take your relationship to the next logical step OR you're both going to notice things feel less...serious in all the right ways. It's as if you've come to an intersection where you both decide to adopt a lighter, more optimistic attitude toward each other, and it will work! During Sun conjunct Uranus, you'll find all you can do is agree, and that's not bad!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.