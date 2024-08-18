2 Zodiac Signs Having A Transformative Experience During The Rare Super Blue Moon On August 19

Not only is the Full Moon on August 19, 2024 a supermoon, which NASA has explained means it's closer to the Earth than usual, but it's also a blue moon, the second Full Moon in one month. Super blue moons are a rare occurrence, with the next one not expected to occur until 2037. Astrologically, the rare super blue Full Moon on August 19, 2024 will bring a period of unexpected surprises, and two zodiac signs will have a transformative experience under its powerful energy.

We are also still under the effects of Mercury retrograde and the planet of communication has ingressed the sign of Leo once more, adding themes of ego and confidence to the mix. Mercury will square off once more with Uranus, bringing unexpected news to the collective, making this a period where a lot of information will be shared and uncovered. This energy asks us to reflect on our relationships and goals and see how sturdy our foundation is while we learn to love ourselves.

The Moon this week can feel volatile and challenging, but it will also show us how we show out when we are under pressure. Nonetheless, we will have to be more open to making changes and applying the lessons we have learned previously in order to adapt to the changes ahead. While the start can feel surprising, the aftershock of this transit can help us be more proud of ourselves and we may feel more enlightened and prepared to continue our path.

2 zodiac signs having a transformative experience during the rare super blue Full Moon on August 19

According to astrologer Carol Starr, Cancer and Taurus zodiac signs will will see the most transformative effects from this transit.

These signs will feel the transformative energy the greatest because it will most likely change their outlook and empower them in the long run. Making changes becomes easier for them now since they will feel self-assured and prepared. The Moon will also help them to discover the treasure they carry within.

1. Cancer

This transit may rekindle a learning experience that will allow you to rediscover your hopes and dreams. The Full Moon can be a gift focusing on your strengths and may aid you in building your armor. Seeing your power can allow you to shed parts of your old self and embrace this new and radiant side you may have hidden.

It can also be a good time to improve the relationships all around you, whether it is a romantic connection, business partnership or old friendship. You are able to confidently see the types of people you want to associate with. Your independence illuminates, along with your intelligence, allowing you to flourish.

In your career, the Moon shines a light on the type of leader you are and who you aspire to be. Whether you are taking the lead in a project at school or work, or helping your friends plan a party or vacation, you are going to be a lot more of a problem-solver which will make people gravitate toward you.

Taking on many hats and roles will boost your confidence, but it can feel draining. With the Mercurial energy pushing us to take on as much as we can, we are all reminded to be more practical and make time for rest when needed.

2. Taurus

Tapping your creative energy now can unlock the growth you have experienced in the last several years. The transit will highlight the highest point in your chart, showing you that your hard work, dedication, time and patience will all be worth it. It can be a period now where you receive recognition, which translates into gaining more confidence.

Nevertheless, you can expect some surprises or more work to pile onto your plate. But with the stresses comes relief through friends and family that may show you support and encouragement. You are able to advance knowing that you are being cheered on and empowered as well as inspired by those around you.

Another aspect of this transit will be more awareness of your gifts and talents. It can be a good moment with Mercury retrograde to learn things connected to school or your career. Mastering a subject you are adept in can prove to be fruitful during this time. It can also be a period where you can give yourself the opportunity to write, create and work on a project from the past that allows you to relieve stress. Home is the place where you acquire these gifts since you can create structure and discipline, the tools you need to continue to succeed.

