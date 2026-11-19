There are so many really good things happening when the Moon enters Aries on November 20, 2026. This motivating energy makes the lives of five zodiac signs so much happier.

We have a ton of fire-sign energy on Friday. The Aries Moon makes it easier to find delight in doing new things. Jupiter and Mars are in Leo, one of the most joyful signs. That's why these astrological signs double down on having fun today no matter what the day brings.

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1. Taurus

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Taurus, you are in for a treat on Friday. Something you've been wishing for is about to come true. You see signs of it unfolding happening right before your very eyes. For so long, you've been secretly holding onto this little dream. The Moon in Aries has you cutting ties with someone or a situation that's made you unhappy.

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You know exactly what you want and how you want to feel. And it isn't this. Rather than stay in a situation that you know isn't a match for you, Jupiter with Mars pushes you to choose yourself. You're very brave on November 20. Time to go forward with a decision that's about to change the course of your life. For the better!

2. Scorpio

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Go Scorpio! It turns out that this Friday is a pretty good day for you. It feels pretty busy, especially at work, so you realize there are a lot of things you'd like to do but may not get a chance to try. That's when you make some personal life changes. Something has got to give. You're not about to play any games with your time.

On November 20, a window of opportunity opens in a good way. You have been hustling hard and finished a project earlier than you had planned. That little extra freedom in your schedule gives you a chance to do something you want to do for yourself. You choose to do something fun. Yay!

3. Capricorn

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You find what you've been looking for. You lost something and just couldn't figure out where it was. On November 20, the Aries Moon helps to shine a light on what you are looking for. You'd given up hope that you would ever see a specific item again.

But either by searching one more time or doing a quick cleanup and uncovering it, you discovered the missing item. So, before you go out and spend money to replace it on Friday, look around. You may discover that it's right under your nose.

4. Gemini

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It's so boring when you have nothing to look forward to, and yet you are always optimistic that you'll figure something out when the time is right. Well, here you are, Gemini. That moment has arrived. Friday is the day that you stop doing the same old thing. You stumble upon a chance to change things up.

You get invited out to try something you've never done before. You might not even want to go, but hey, your gut says to give it a try. You say yes, and the offer starts to seem pretty good. You like not having to plan things out. Spontaneity is right up your alley!

5. Aquarius

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You are the talkative one in the group on November 20, Aquarius. You have so much to say, and it's all because you discovered a funny way to view life. Your ideas aren't always easy to share, yet here you are finding the right words.

You start to share a thought with a friend, and they make a suggestion. They encourage you to keep going because they think you're on to something. You don't hold back at all now because you're inspired. Who knew that others would be interested in your opinion? Not you! But they are, and it makes this day a Fri-yay!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.