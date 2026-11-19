It's definitely not uncommon to feel lonely during this time of the year, but that doesn't mean we need to stay that way. On November 20, 2026, the Moon in Aries makes us see that this was just a passing phase. Loneliness was never meant to be a permanent way of life. In fact, it's coming to an end for three zodiac signs on Friday. All is well in our world.

1. Cancer

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You may have been feeling a little glum as of late, but do not worry. This is merely a passing emotion, and we're all entitled to our moments. The loneliness will move on. Trust the universe on this one, Cancer. Nothing lasts forever.

What you've got going for you on Friday is the Aries Moon. This lunation changes things for you. Suddenly, it has you feeling more interested in being social than in hanging out by yourself.

Now, you love some good, solid downtime, and that's not changing long-term. But when the Moon enters Aries, you feel like getting out and being with people. So, go on and do it. Call up your friends and hit the town. Go on a date or talk to strangers. Whatever you do, don't let loneliness sink in!

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2. Pisces

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Loneliness, for you, Pisces, can be a real trip as you tend to overindulge yourself, possibly to the point of self-pity. While that's no real surprise for you, what's coming is. Ominous, I know. But don't worry. It's all good.

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Because the Aries Moon is upon you on Friday, your natural tendency to stay put in that lonely place in your mind suddenly does not feel quite as appealing. What's keeping you here, anyway? Do you even remember?

You feel strong again, and that's a curious thing for you. Yes, you are a very strong person, but you sometimes aim that strength at negative things. It's way too easy for you to get stuck in your head and focus on everything bad. But on November 20, you switch from the negative to the positive and push loneliness to the side. Enough is enough. You've had it!

3. Libra

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It's true that you let loneliness interfere with your life, Libra, but sometimes you just can't help yourself. You're only human, and when things don't work out with friends or romantic relationships, you tend to go dark.

The Aries Moon works in your favor on November 20. This powerful lunation does not let you hide away. Instead of going dark, you're willing to stay put and work things out. Because of this, you find a suitable compromise and get back on your feet.

Feeling lonely is only natural, and that's fine, but it's not a place where you want to stay, and you know it. You also know that the Aries Moon is giving you some of its power, so it's a good idea to take advantage of it. You always rise above, and this time is no different.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.