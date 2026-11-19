Venus and Jupiter help four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on November 20 because each is speaking to planets that make opportunities easier to spot. This Friday, Venus in Libra harmonizes with Jupiter in Leo. Jupiter shows where there's room to grow into a more abundant life and Venus helps you see what needs nurturing to get there. That's how these astrological signs recognize lucky opportunities.

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1. Leo

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On November 20, you're finally getting noticed for the little things you do so well at your job. Jupiter speaking to Mars in Leo motivates you. With each moment of success, you feel so confident it almost makes you wonder if you're just lucky or if this is the real you in action. It is!

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Someone may put in a good word for you that you deserve a raise or some type of bonus. If the conversation comes up, don't be shy about asking for what you need. Talk about your skills and highlight their worth. There's nothing wrong with some humblebragging this Friday.

2. Libra

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Swoon, Libra! You're getting lucky in love on November 20. You receive something good through your romantic partner or someone you really like. When Venus is in your sign, it relaxes and lets you shine. You're naturally attractive right now and everyone notices you even if they don't say so aloud.

On Friday, someone drops a hint about how much they care. Their acts of kindness touch your heart in all the right ways. Don't brush off an offer of help or think you have to do something to balance their actions towards you. Today you're receptive and taking in all the abundance you deserve.

3. Sagittarius

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You're expanding your horizons, Sagittarius. You're always ready for a trip out of town or to learn something that expands your thinking and how you see the world. Jupiter in Leo is working overtime to help you feel like you can be just about anything you want to be right now. November 20 is the time to make plans.

If you want to travel, you'll find plenty of options available. If you want to go back to school to finish a degree or improve a skill, go for a dream. You won't have too much trouble discovering resources available to you. What you need is in the details.

4. Aries

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Aries, you're a true success on November 20. Mars is connected with Jupiter, the luckiest planet of them all. Friday is a day to focus on your passions. Doing what you love helps you attract good fortune you can share with someone you love.

If you have a hobby you enjoy, this is the perfect time to make things and see who wants to buy in advance. Your creative ideas hold a lot of potential today because you get back in return much more than you give. You don't even feel like you're working. You're doing things that make your heart feel happy.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.