Morning habits that you stick to daily can improve your life. That's why genuinely happy people have them.

We're not talking about anything complicated, either. Simple is the name of the game. If you stick to these habits, your well-being could vastly improve, and you'll have way more good days than bad.

Here are 6 simple morning habits the happiest people do to stay in a good mood:

1. They wake up gently without a blaring alarm

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In a perfect world, we could all just wake up when our body is fully rested and ready to start the day. In the real world, most of us have work. Still, nothing starts the morning off on the wrong foot quite like a blaring alarm that startles you out of your cozy nest.

People who are genuinely happy try to wake up more gently. Ideally, you could just train your body to wake up at the same time every morning, but that takes a very strict sleep schedule and a bit more time than most of us have. It makes sense to invest in a sunrise alarm clock that slowly wakes you with light or maybe consider an app with more subtle waking sounds.

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This habit prevents feeling groggy and angry first thing. That's literally how you start the day off right.

2. They make time to sit down and eat breakfast

Joyful people give themselves enough time in the morning to sit down and eat a balanced breakfast. They don't rush and make sure they’re getting enough protein and carbs to keep them energized, which is a major mood boost.

Research led by Drs. Han-Chow Koh and Frank Scheer published in Metabolism shows that we burn more calories in the morning because digestion is controlled by the internal circadian clock. That basically confirms that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. We definitely shouldn't be rushing it. Skipping breakfast can affect energy and mood. Being hangry in the morning is not advised.

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3. They never check their phone first thing

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This one's hard. Most of us have a habit of checking our phones as soon as our eyes open. And then we're bombarded with notifications and bad news right off the bat. Genuinely happy people never start their day this way. They check, but they don't make it the first thing they set eyes on.

According to Pamela B. Rutledge Ph.D., M.B.A., looking at your phone before you even have your first cup of coffee can cause stress and generally make you feel pretty lousy. You don't have to go tech-free to be happy, but just wait until you're up and about before looking at social media. It can make a huge difference.

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4. They try to soak up a little sunshine before the day starts

This won't be possible every day, but even if you have to stand in front of a window to get a little sunshine, it's worth it. You know how cats always find a sunny spot to nap in? It's because the sun feels good and is good for them. Same with people.

Family nurse practitioner Alexandra Lessem explained, “Having exposure to sunlight helps regulate the metabolic and chemical changes that manage mood and wakeful activities.” Yup, being in the sun makes us happy and sets the tone for the day.

5. They drink some water before having their first cup of coffee

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Coffee tends to be the first thing most people drink in the morning. Not genuinely happy people. They start off with water and then switch over.

Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman recommends waiting to drink coffee an hour after getting out of bed. He believes it may boost energy and prevent feeling sleepy in the afternoon.

6. They do a full-body stretch every morning

You've totally done this without even thinking about it. Think back to a Saturday morning when you woke up after a really great night's sleep. Dollars to donuts, you stretched your arms up to the ceiling and gave the rest of your body the starfish treatment too. That's called pandiculation, and it helps release tightness within our muscles.

People who are happy usually stretch or move their bodies in the morning. They may go for a walk or do pandiculation exercises to get their body ready for the day ahead.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.