5 Zodiac Signs Are Having Really Great Horoscopes On Thursday

On October 22, 2026, some pretty great horoscopes arrive for five zodiac signs after Saturn and Neptune retrograde reconnect in Aries.

A cosmic door opens, allowing a dream to become reality during the Neptune-Saturn conjunction in Aries. This vision isn't new, though, since Saturn represents maturity. These astrological signs are all grown up now and ready to build something better with their lives.

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1. Pisces

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You're finally ready to earn more moolah Pisces. Saturn conjunct Neptune in your house of finances suggests your wealth dreams are about to come true. Yep. You went through plenty of stages where you spent money as fast as you got it. But now, during retrograde season, you're rethinking the way you act.

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On October 22, you start focusing on discipline and work on correcting some past mistakes. Your dream is now being built on solid ground, and the results are manifesting as money. Get excited!

2. Aries

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Aries, you have always been a go-getter, but moving too quickly has led to many life mistakes. During this retrograde, Saturn shows you where you've been too hasty while Neptune reminds you of the cost. You wake up and realize where you've been in the wrong. You finally take the time to clear some things off your schedule that you know, deep down, aren't meant for you.

Even if they sound great on paper, if they don't match up with what's in your heart, you don't want 'em anymore. Today you do a spiritual purge that makes life easier and happier once again. Way to go, Aries.

3. Taurus

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A sudden realization helps you to make an important decision about the direction of your life today. With Neptune and Saturn in your house of endings on October 22, you realize a certain relationship doesn't align with your goals. They aren't a bad person. You get along, but you'd be better off spending your time elsewhere. You decide to set a few personal boundaries to support your professional development.

No late-night chatting or hanging out when you should be working to grow your business. They actually love the idea of spending more time apart. They have been there for you! Ironic? Yes, but you clearly see this decision as the right one. Bravo!

4. Gemini

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You need a new network to hang out with. Your current one has been wonderful, but now that you've matured a bit, you need new friends. One funny thing that happens when Saturn is retrograde is that it makes you intolerant of wasting time. When you get invited to go out and hang, you decide to decline and stay home.

You realize that it's much better to wait for the right social interactions that fill your time and ease your loneliness. Keeping your schedule open on October 22 lets you go somewhere else. It's perfect for what you want.

5. Cancer

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You are so ready for your career to take off, Cancer. It's been a long, hard journey to get your boss to recognize you. On October 22, you can't take it anymore, and even though it's kind of scary, you approach them with an idea you think they'll like. Honestly you feel that if given a chance, it could really work.

Yes, the timing isn't ideal, but amazingly they did listen. They put it off for a later date, and now you're entering a series of conversations that let you build trust. Good for you!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.