Life Slowly Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After October 22

Starting on October 22, 2026, life slowly but surely gets better for three zodiac signs. It's finally happening!

It's not so much that these astrological signs have been passively waiting for their lives to improve. They put in the effort and have been waiting for the good results. Well, good news. As of Thursday, the wait is over. Since Uranus first turned retrograde in September, they've spent a lot of time looking back at what they did to get here, and it's all very helpful. It's clear that they really did make this happen. It wasn't random or simply good luck. They changed their lives for the better. Something to be proud of!

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1. Aries

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You know that good things are in the process of happening right now, Aries. You can feel it, and personally, you can't wait for it all to just blossom. Well, Uranus retrograde started the engine, and you'll finally feel it kick in on Thursday.

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Life is finally starting to look up for you. So many of the plans you put into place at the beginning of the year are now starting to manifest as realities. You aren't always the most patient person, but you also know that true transformation takes time, and so you've kept the faith.

Great choice! Your patience and hard work are now paying off big time. Change is about to arrive, and it's all good.

2. Gemini

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You don't like to admit it, but yes, you have been waiting for something to change in your life. You, unlike many others, appreciate change. You aren't afraid of it because you understand that it is a constant, and that it often makes your life a whole lot better.

You trust in the universe when it comes to major transformation, Gemini. But that doesn't mean you don't play an active role in it. You are very much active, and during Uranus retrograde in your zodiac sign, standing still is not in your best interest.

All you needed was a little push to move forward. That's exactly what you get on Thursday. This day has you finally stepping up. Where you go, nobody knows. What we do know is that it's going to be great!

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3. Scorpio

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You've been so patient, Scorpio. You've waited and waited for your life to get better. You always knew it was just a matter of time, and on Thursday, Uranus retrograde proves you right. The moment you've been waiting for is finally here.

What you've planned and worked so hard for is now becoming a reality. How exciting! Your hard work was never in vain. Though you might have had your moments of doubt, you kept your faith alive, and now it's paying off.

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You knew this day would come, even if it took its sweet time. You also knew it would be this good, and so here you are, ready to step into your awesome destiny! Enjoy!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.