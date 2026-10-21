Karmic Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs On Thursday

The last day of Libra season has four zodiac signs attracting luck and abundance on October 22, 2026. These signs have waited too long already for what's just and fair to happen in their lives.

Since Libra is associated with justice and the law, we are dealing with karma and fate on Thursday. The scales tip in favor of these astrological signs who've put in the work all month and are positioned to get what they have rightly earned.

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1. Virgo

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It's been a long haul. But without something in your hand as proof it hasn't been all for nothing, you refuse to quit. This kind of persistence is why your financial picture finally shifts on October 22. The abundance you're about to receive may feel unexpected, Virgo, but don't be fooled. This has been rightly earned.

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You are luckily in the right place and at the right time for a reason on Thursday. You stumble across an opportunity. Everything you need is in place. This is a truly karmic moment. Make sure you capitalize on it. Whoo-hoo!

2. Scorpio

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Abundance doesn't always come in dollars and cents. Sometimes it shows up as karma giving someone what they deserve. Someone has been stabbing you in the back. This fake friend has been a thorn in your side all month. The problem is, they are so good at their tactics that you can't expose the lies.

Yet, on October 22, the Sun in your house of hidden things shines a light on the problem. That person drew attention to themselves, and now everyone sees them for who they really are. Your good intentions are proven, and this one bad actor realizes they can't play. This is what true luck looks like, Scorpio. You're divinely protected.

3. Sagittarius

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Everyone always says to have a network of friends because you never know how much you need them until a crisis hits. Well, Sagittarius, a crisis hits on Thursday. Luckily, you have people who have always been there for you that you can count on. That's abundance in action.

Your people step in, and I honestly see their generous help almost overwhelming you. You need money, you got it. You need advice? There's that too. Help with a move or finding a job is at your beck and call. What can you say? You nurtured your relationships for a long time, and now they care for you.

4. Capricorn

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They say cream rises to the top, and of all the people in the world who attract abundance when the Sun finishes its time in Libra, you're one of them. The Sun in Libra is in your house of social status. You also rule that house, Capricorn, so you get a double dose of luck on October 22.

On Thursday, you're recognized. Someone sees your talents and skills and is impressed. You excel at everything you do, of course. And you do it with such class, too. Someone praises you and seriously considers you for a promotion or another career opportunity.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.