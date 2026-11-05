5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Great Horoscopes When Venus & Jupiter Align On Friday

A beautifully soft and warm transit occurs between Venus and Jupiter on November 6, 2026 that gives five zodiac signs exceptionally great horoscopes on Friday.

Relationships feel close and deeply supportive this Friday because people truly see each other for who they are. Space opens for private conversations and good communication. Social connections grow roots and avoid staying superficial. Old friendships bring hope to these astrological signs who see their true potential.

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1. Taurus

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You value comfort above many other things, Taurus. Peace of mind matters to you much more than you often express. On Friday, a particular relationship becomes truly enjoyable. There's something about being able to sit quietly in the same room without needing to talk.

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That kind of feeling comes only when two people can be entirely themselves around each other. You feel as though you're reaching that place in your life right now. Any problems you have at home seem to be easier to solve, too. With all this emotional support surrounding you, it's significantly easier to focus on other things.

2. Leo

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You always try very hard to look and act your best. On Friday, you get a compliment, and it's been a long time since you've heard something kind about what you do. Someone you really look up to offers encouraging words.

You've been doing small personal work, and you're pretty proud of what you've managed to accomplish in such a short bit of time. You're finally feeling more like yourself again. But quietly, you have often asked yourself if anyone else seems to notice.

It would be nice to know if they do, and that's what happens on November 6. A friend recognizes how you are doing things differently. It boosts your confidence and reassures you that you are on the right path. Go, Leo!

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3. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you don't often think about what you need or want. You typically focus on everyone else's happiness. But on Friday, someone seems to be looking out for you. They recognize how much of your time and attention you've given to your work.

They want you to enjoy your own life. So you get a welcome chance to slow it down a little bit and not work so hard. A person takes something off your plate and does it for you. A family member invites you to relax while they do some of the workload at home.

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Finally, you can kick back and relax. Even if it means you're just taking a nap, the day turns out pretty well.

4. Aquarius

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Someone in your life shows up in a way that makes you feel seen. Friendship has been hard to find lately. Even the people that you are close to sometimes feel distant. On Friday, you have a conversation with someone, and it actually ends with you thinking that you might have a great day.

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Your plans fit together nicely, Aquarius. Each of you looks forward to doing other things together. There is talk about travel and maybe a casual dinner. You don't mind being someone who spends a lot of time alone, but it's nice to have someone that you can reach out to and have lots of fun with.

5. Capricorn

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The focus becomes all about you, Capricorn, and you kind of like it. On Friday, you get recognized for something that you recently did. You get some sort of payment or words of affirmation. It doesn't really matter what the gift is. The point is knowing you are appreciated.

There is meaningful conversation, and everyone seems to be seeing your progress. It's nice to hear a compliment for your hard work. You don't have to go through that awkward moment of sharing news and feeling as though you are bragging. Instead, people see your efforts on their own.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.