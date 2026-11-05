3 Zodiac Signs Find Their Focus During Lilith Direct On Friday, November 6

Three zodiac signs are finding their focus on November 6, 2026. These days, that's quite a feat.

We talk about having brain fog, but we don't acknowledge that this isn't always something we can help. We're fed a diet of constant distraction, so who can blame us if we're a bit scatterbrained? Luckily, on Friday, Lilith direct cuts through the haze and helps us find our focus. Our concentration is Olympic-level during this transit.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You are ready to admit that you lost yourself in the endless distractions that are constantly shoved in your face. You're not alone, Virgo. Far from it. Doomscrolling is addictive, and it's hard to ever put your phone down. That's not even mentioning all the other distractions in our everyday lives.

Advertisement

However, during Lilith direct, it's a little easier to find your focus. This energy is rebellious, and it has you fighting back against everything that steals your attention. Enough is enough! You have big dreams, and if you want to accomplish them, you need to concentrate.

On this day, you are no longer on autopilot. You are keen and locked in on what's most important to you. That's how you get things done. That's how you make your dreams come true.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Thank you, Lilith direct! On Friday, your focus is back in full force, Scorpio, and it's all thanks to this powerful transit. You're starting to see that all these distractions gave you nothing but brain fog. That's not you, nor will it ever be you, and so you've decided to take the power back into your own hands.

Your mind is yours, and you know that enough is enough. You are ready to lock in and focus on what actually matters. You're done with trivial issues that add nothing to your life. You're done wasting all your time.

On November 6, you're making a conscious decision to turn away from the nonstop noise of the media. You're muting your phone and turning off your TV. You want your mind back, and Lilith direct is going to help you retrieve it. You've got this!

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

On Friday, it's obvious to you that you somehow veered off your original path. How did that happen? When did that happen? This realization causes you dismay, Aquarius, but Lilith direct has the answer and shows you how to get back on track.

Your ideas are way too good to let them trail off into the nothingness. You're not a lazy person, even if you've been feeling like it lately. It's time to make a goal, or rather, set a goal date. Make things real. Put some pressure on yourself.

Advertisement

Leaving everything open-ended doesn't achieve the kind of freedom you want. In fact, it only ends up showing you how unfocused you are. So, take back the power. Stop procrastinating and lock in. Concentrate and get the job done. I know you can do it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.