The 4 Birth Months That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)

Relationships aren't always easy, and sometimes, it feels like certain people have a harder time figuring them out than others. As it turns out, some birth months are associated with people who have a bit of extra difficulty navigating their love lives.

While your birth month doesn't necessarily dictate your romance blind spots, it can offer some sharp insights into personality traits and habits that might get in the way of building a healthy connection.

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The four birth months are pretty much destined to be terrible at relationships:

1. March

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People born in March can be a little tough to pin down in relationships. They're often sensitive and emotional, which means they can take things personally or read too much into passing comments. One minute, everything feels wonderful, and the next, they're wondering whether something is wrong.

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They might struggle to voice exactly what they need from a partner. Instead of having honest conversations, they often make a habit of retreating into their own world. Their feelings are genuine, but being able to communicate them can make a big difference.

2. August

People born in August tend to have big personalities. They're usually confident and used to doing things their own way. While those qualities can be attractive, they may really struggle to compromise or admit when they're wrong.

Showing vulnerability isn't their strong suit. August-born people may want to appear strong and put-together, even when they're feeling insecure or hurt. Rather than letting a partner see that softer side, they get defensive. Learning to let their guard down can help them build the kind of emotional closeness they're looking for.

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3. November

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People born in November feel everything deeply, but that doesn't always make them the easiest partners to understand. They're typically private and naturally suspicious whenever something feels off. Giving someone the benefit of the doubt isn't easy for them, and this can create some unnecessary tension, especially when their partner has no idea what went wrong.

They also struggle with letting go of hurt. Long after an issue has passed, they may still hold onto old arguments or past disappointments. Even when they want to move forward, trusting someone again can take a lot of internal work.

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4. January

People born in January are known for being incredibly independent. This means that sometimes, making room for a partner in their lives is hard. Their ambition keeps them focused on reaching their goals, which can leave romance feeling like a task to check off on a to-do list.

Another challenge is that they don't always know how to let someone in. Their self-reliance is admirable, but love requires a little give and take. Letting another person take care of them might be exactly what they didn't know they needed.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.