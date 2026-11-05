Lasting Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs On Friday, November 6

The Moon is in Libra on November 6, so four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck by treating people fairly and looking for ways to be helpful and kind. Life is too short not to have good friends to share with.

Friday's astrology is a classic case of doing for others what you would like for them to do for you. The best opportunities aren't always about what you can do alone, but who you can enjoy the journey with. These astrological signs are about to see the true power of being generous.

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1. Gemini

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One conversation is all it takes to open the door to a new opportunity for you, Gemini. On Friday, someone mentions a work-related possibility that you honestly wish you had thought of yourself first. Their information is extremely interesting, and it does seem like it could help your financial situation.

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You're always intrigued by anything money-related. You decide to investigate whether the situation could work out for you. Because Jupiter is helping you out all year, you connect with people easily. You get a referral, or someone tells you exactly how to get the help you need. Everything is just easy, and that makes you feel totally lucky.

2. Virgo

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Virgo, you start to see your true value and decide to monetize it. You have been a little unfair to yourself lately. You get in the habit of thinking you're not good enough. When people compliment you, you brush them off and just ignore the truth in their words.

On Friday, you realize that you have quite a few things going in your favor. You have personal resources, including skills that you can share with others for pay. You start to consider charging what you're worth for some of your talents. You might still have a little rocky start at the beginning of the day, but you are moving in the right direction.

3. Sagittarius

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You're attracting an abundance of luck through the people in your life though it may actually start off with something unpleasant happening. A situation at work makes you realize you cannot put all your energy into one thing and expect to feel financially secure.

A very wise friend helps you to realize how much you have going for you. You know that people can disappoint you, but you feel encouraged when your true friends show up and want to help.

When you vent to a loved one on Friday, you get a suggestion that at first sounds a little bit useless, but you decide to give it a shot. You realize that right now, when you're emotional, it's better to lean on others; that decision and those plans are paying off for you. You find a path you didn't know existed, and it helps you to work things out.

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4. Pisces

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You find a hidden resource you didn't know you had until you needed it. On November 6, a bad day helps you to change up your schedule. Because you're doing new things and out of your normal routine, you're much more aware of what's going on in your life. That's when you stumble upon an unexpected source of good fortune.

The friendships that you've developed over time actually can help you accomplish much of what you need to do right now. Of course, you need to ask for their help, which isn't always easy for you. But reaching out leads you to an invitation to consider. The timing seems perfect, and you feel like it's the best path forward.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.