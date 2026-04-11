5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Sunday, April 12

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on April 12, 2026. The Moon in Aquarius speaks with Venus in Taurus, making for a really exciting day.

Venus in Taurus is in her home base, where she's expressive and open when it comes to love. She inclines to dote on you and give you what your heart desires. The Moon in Aquarius is the energy of a humanitarian. It's people-oriented and engaged with the greater good. The best part about today's conversation between the Moon and Venus is that it pushes you to take action. Instead of being passive about problems, you want to fix them.

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Those who are action-takers feel drawn to give and be generous on Sunday. The energy favors the astrological signs who wear their hearts on their sleeves, and like it. They don't complain or talk about what they would do if they were in someone else's shoes. Instead, they do what they can where they are now, and it leads to a very good day.

1. Aries

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Aries, the Moon activates your friendship circle on April 12. And, while Venus is in Taurus, you are focused on the things that matter in life. Your comfort is seeing other people happy.

You're not going to sit around and take inventory of all you've earned. Instead, you see your valuables as a means to an end. Sunday is perfect for helping those who can't help themselves.

2. Scorpio

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On April 12, the Moon and Uranus activate your home and relationship sector, making it a very good day to spend with a partner. This is the perfect energy for sitting down to go through old photographs and reflect on positive memories. You can learn about your family history and use that to inspire you to make new memories.

If you're dating someone or in a committed relationship, it's the perfect energy for family planning. If you want to have children, you can talk about what that would look like, or, if you wish to add a pet to your home, visit a local shelter or research various animal breeds.

3. Libra

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Libra, the Moon in Aquarius brings out your sentimental side. On April 12, you find yourself feeling romantic. With Venus in Taurus activating your house of intimacy, date night feels more special.

Whether you're single or with someone new, or if you simply want to spend time with a friend, this is a very good day to schedule an outing. Consider a small coffee shop or an old bookstore that gives you nostalgic vibes.

4. Taurus

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On April 12, the Moon in Aquarius points your attention to your career, and Venus in your sign encourages reflection on what means the most to you. This is a very good time to make changes to your future.

If you don't know what you want it to look like, sit down and write out ideas. If you have time and some old magazines, this is the perfect day to plan a vision board that you can make ahead of the New Moon on April 17.

5. Leo

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Leo, Venus in Taurus brings up your desire to have the finer things in life. You want to find little items that provide comfort and stability.

On April 12, consider what thrift stores you've seen and wanted to visit that provide you with affordable options. You can find jackets and other cool pieces to add to your wardrobe and enhance your signature Leo style.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.