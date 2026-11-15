5 Zodiac Signs Actually Have Good Horoscopes When Mars Conjuncts Jupiter On Monday

Mars will meet with Jupiter in Leo on Monday, bringing new opportunities for five zodiac signs who actually have very good horoscopes as a result. On November 16 it's easier for these lucky signs to achieve a dream, thanks to these planets working together.

Leo reminds you to put yourself out there while Jupiter helps you think about what you can improve. Mars is that push you want when you're feeling like you're about to do something big. These astrological signs are ready to take their lives to a new level in relationships, work, and career.

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1. Aries

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You haven't quite felt ready to make any announcements about projects you've been working on recently. A very special goal that has been held close to your chest. Finally starts to come together nicely on Monday.

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When Mars conjuncts Jupiter in Leo, you feel pretty proud of yourself. Plus, the Moon is in Aquarius, which focuses on your friendships and your social network, especially as it relates to work. This could be considered a sign that now is a great time to share your happiness with others.

You can talk about your personal accomplishments and show how you're not someone who gives in easily. Others will be interested in hearing about your wins and learning.

2. Virgo

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You do quite a bit for others, and on Monday, you get the sense that it's time to focus a little bit on your own health and rest. Something you have been working on demanded a lot of your energy.

You have been working diligently on a project or relationship and kept things a little bit below the radar. You haven't complained, but there are times when you felt like you would like to take a little bit of a break. (Everyone needs a breather, right?)

On November 16, just as Mars and Jupiter connect and Leo, you feel as though there's a change in circumstance. You don't have to resolve anything at all. You have a moment to yourself. You can rest your mind and restore your own energy.

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3. Scorpio

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You aren't selfish when you work, but you do want to get something back for what you give. Mars and Jupiter make an impact on your career, and you see an opportunity for you to get recognition for your leadership skills. Someone asks you to oversee a small task on Monday and you decide to take it on even though it was unexpected.

Things may feel a little tense at first, but you realize that you can manage just fine. The door of opportunity opens up for you on November 16 in a way that sets you up for success. You love to feel accomplished, don't you, Scorpio? And feeling needed is even sweeter today.

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4. Pisces

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You're always trying to figure out how to make life for your friends and your family. Once in a while, it seems like a small window of opportunity opens where you can turn that attention to yourself.

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On Monday, when the Moon enters your sign, it makes you aware of what you're lacking in your life. You realize all the things you do out of habit, and most of them don't really have to be done.

November 16 feels perfect for making some life changes. It's the start of the week, and you can see how a few of your major decisions work out before the weekend. It's a small step in the right direction for what you hope to accomplish this week, yet it feels very natural to you.

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5. Sagittarius

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On Monday, an offer to try something you've wanted to do arrives, and you find it hard to resist not taking it. You accept the chance to learn or experience whatever it is that you're given. The circumstances feel right and, amazingly, the time is open.

With Mars and Jupiter connecting in Leo, you're motivated to reach a personal goal that you had put on the back burner. Your horoscope on November 16 is full of promise, Sagittarius, and it's time for you to lean in and get everything you can out of this beautiful moment.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.