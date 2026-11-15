4 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Abundance & Luck On Monday, November 16

On November 16, 2026, the Aquarius Moon links up with Saturn in Aries, and four zodiac signs are in the exact right headspace to attract real abundance and luck. Finally!

Most people equate luck with sudden windfalls of cash, but Monday’s astrology brings in the kind of good fortune you actually get to keep. With the Aquarius Moon helping you see the bigger picture and Saturn keeping your feet on the ground, these astrological signs avoid rushed decision and make some smart moves with their money and relationships instead.

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1. Gemini

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You’ve had this one goal on your mind that you’ve really hoped to pull off before 2026 ends. Finding the right opening hasn't been easy, Gemini, but finally on November 16, you're in a solid position to make a move that actually improves both your day-to-day life and your finances, too. Heck yeah!

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With the Aquarius Moon in your ninth house of long-term vision working with Saturn, you won't feel the need to rush ahead out of impatience or that nagging fear that your window will close. A gradual approach makes the most sense right now.

Take a few minutes to write down your plan on paper and take the first concrete step. Let your tenacity and dedication take over at that point, and get to the finish line. You've got this!

2. Leo

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The art of detachment works in your favor when Monday's Aquarius Moon shines on your partnership sector to show you that a connection in your life is about much more than just having a good time. On November 16, you see lasting potential with one specific person or financial partnership and you decide to bring it up directly.

Because Saturn is backing the Moon, it is refreshingly easy to lay your cards on the table and talk business without there being any awkwardness. You can tell that what’s taking shape here is a financially rewarding setup that grows stronger over time.

Once you both agree on some clear boundaries and who owns which responsibilities, you walk away from Monday with a real plan in place that actually makes your life a ton better. Love this for you.

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3. Libra

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Usually, you're someone who gets overly obsessed with the outcome, Libra, but Monday's Aquarius Moon brings out your genuine love for the creative process. At the same time, Saturn in Aries is reminding you to stay patient with how long good things actually take to build.

On November 16, you're probably gonna feel drawn to collaborating on something cool with someone you actually like spending time with, even if the project takes a little more work than you planned on putting in.

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The best part of today's astrology is realizing that with some actual effort, that idea you’ve been sitting on can bring in some real financial abundance your way. Take an honest look at your own strengths (and blind spots) to see exactly where you can step in for someone else's weakness and watch how well this partnership clicks into place. Finding the right person to build alongside with is lucky all on its own. Enjoy this good fortune.

4. Capricorn

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An expense has been really weighing on your mind lately, Capricorn. But on Monday you're finally ready to roll up your sleeves and take back control of your financial future. On November 16, during the Aquarius Moon, you spot a new way to manage your money. You don't want to be wasteful because you work super hard to get every penny you earn. The Moon helps you remember what truly holds value when it comes to your energy and time. Saturn gives you a chance to focus on what's familiar.

You don't have to create an entirely new way of doing something, by the way. You just have to make a few slight adjustments as you work through problems that need to be solved. Monday's super busy for you, but the end result is more money in your pocket and less work on your schedule. Sounds pretty awesome.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.