Your Horoscope For Monday, November 16: The Mars-Jupiter Conjunction Affects Each Zodiac Sign

When Mars and Jupiter meet in the exact same degree of Leo during the November 16 horoscope, the energy is changing big time. Mars wants to move while Jupiter wants so much more of everything. Together in a loud fire sign you'll find that suddenly everyone has an opinion.

There is, however, real momentum here if you want to take a risk and ask for what you want The catch is that Leo hates doing anything halfway and Jupiter doesn’t know when to stop. If you aren't careful, you’ll promise things you don't have time to finish. Pick one thing worth doing well today and leave the rest alone.

The daily horoscopes for Monday, November 16, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Mars is your ruling planet, and having it meet with Jupiter in a fellow fire sign starts to move things forward again. Your instincts and and your mouth are working overtime. This is both good and bad.

You won't need help starting things that's for sure, but you will need help pausing long enough to make sure they're worth starting. Skip the petty arguments in the beginning of the day and go straight after the one big task you’ve been putting off all month.

Count to ten before you hit send on anything, and once it's done, walk away. You don't need to hover around waiting for applause. You'll get your praise soon enough.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday’s Mars-Jupiter conjunction hits your chart at a sharp ninety-degree square. You like knowing what your week looks like ahead of time, and today’s energy is gonna disrupt your routine whether you like it or not.

The good news here is that this type of push isi usually what it takes to get a Taurus out of a rut. If you've been sitting on a decision about your home or finances because you wanted one more piece of data, you now know enough to act.

Make the practical call and set a firm boundary with that person who's been draining your quiet time. Those small choices make a big difference the rest of the week, trust!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, your brain's going to be loud today. Mars and Jupiter are together in your third house of communication and forming an easy sextile to your Sun, so you’re waking up with six different ideas, group chats popping off, and an immediate urge to address something before you’ve even finished your coffee.

Do not scatter that energy across everything you're trying to get done. Pick the one thing and have the conversation while your confidence is peaking.

Go ahead and write all your other thoughts into your Notes app and save it for next week. Say what you mean today and let the other person respond. Be thoughtful and today will go well for you.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Look at your second house of money and self-worth today, because that is exactly where Mars and Jupiter are colliding. You're usually the first person in the room to downplay your effort so everyone else feels comfortable, and Monday is not the day for shrinking back.

If you’ve been doing too much for everyone or waiting around hoping someone notices how much heavy lifting you’ve been doing, bring it up directly.

Ask for the raise and stop handing out free emotional labor to people who do the same for you. Being selfish on November 16 actually works in your favor. Trust.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Both Mars and Jupiter are meeting right in your first house during today's horoscope, Leo, so the spotlight is exactly on you, just the way you like it. People are watching how you move and listening to what you say today, so if there's something you’ve been waiting to announce, November 16 is the day.

Just watch out for the classic Jupiter trap of feeling so unstoppable in the moment that you say yes to some major commitments you’ll immediately regret by Thursday. Pick the one thing you actually care about and put your full weight behind it. You can get it done today.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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While the rest of the zodiac signs are making big loud announcements today, this whole Mars-Jupiter pileup is happening behind closed doors in your twelfth house of rest, intuition, and subconscious habits.

You might wake up from a weirdly vivid dream or suddenly realize you are done tolerating a pattern that’s been making you upset.

You don't owe anyone a status update right now. Use this quiet surge of clarity to clean up your mental clutter and go easy on yourself today. Whatever you build behind the scenes is going to hit hard when you're finally ready to show it. Wait.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Your eleventh house of friendships and future goals is activated in today's horoscope as Mars and Jupiter form a bright sextile to your Sun. You’re naturally great at reading a room and keeping the vibe good, but sometimes you edit your own opinions so much that nobody knows what you actually want.

Step up and be a leader today because people are ready to follow someone with a clear plan. At the same time, notice who makes you exhausted every time you hang out. Being a good friend doesn't mean keeping energy vampires around. Take some space.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Mars is your traditional ruler, and having it meet Jupiter right at the top of your astrological chart in your tenth house of career and public reputation, squares your Sun and puts you directly in an awkward spot.

You usually prefer organizing your ideas before showing your hand, but Monday's horoscope rewards visibility.

If you want credit for something, put your name forward without hedging. Just don't take the bait if your boss tries to drag you into a petty ego match. Keep your face neutral and let them go off for a minute.Your actual results end the conversation.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Jupiter is your ruling planet and getting a boost from Mars in a fellow fire sign forms a wide-open trine to your ninth house of travel, publishing, higher learning, and big picture ideas.

Your optimism is contagious today and you’re able to spot some pretty big opportunities other people completely miss.

Before you book three flights or promise something hard by Friday, tether one of those big projects to reality. Big vision is fun, Sag, but it only counts if you can actually make it happen.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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We are getting straight into your eighth house of shared money and deeper ties during your Monday horoscope. You like clean spreadsheets and self-reliance, Cap, so anything messy around finances or unspoken relationship expectations is gonna demand your attention.

This is a really good day to set some healthy boundaries or step back from an arrangement where you’re carrying ninety percent of the weight.

Keep your strategy private and don't waste your breath explaining yourself to people who aren't paying your bills.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Because Leo sits directly opposite you on the zodiac wheel, the November 16 Mars-Jupiter conjunction lands right in your seventh house of committed relationships and business partnerships. When tension comes up, your default move is usually to step back and analyze it, but today the other person wants a direct answer.

Meet this confrontation head-on. If someone comes at you with big ego, you don't have to match their aggression or shut down. State where you stand plainly and see if they can meet you there. That's all you can do.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This Mars-Jupiter alignment is landing right in your sixth house of work, health routines, and all the unglamorous logistics that keep your life running. You’re naturally tuned into people's moods, so getting a burst of productiveness in your day actually feels pretty grounding.

Knock out the annoying admin backlog you’ve been avoiding, get a solid workout in, and stop doing your coworkers' work when they aren't pulling their weight. Do your job well and close your laptop when your day's over.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.