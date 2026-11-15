3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success When Mars Conjuncts Jupiter On November 16, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success on November 16, 2026. When Mars conjuncts Jupiter in Leo, we are much more savvy and, dare we say, cutthroat than we are on any other day. We mean to win. No losers here.

We have a very clear vision of how to make the money flow, and we're not dawdling around waiting for instruction. Mars energy rules the day, and we're listening keenly and acting accordingly. Financial success is ours!

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1. Taurus

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In your head, it's time to get serious about making money. While this is always an interest for you, Mars and Jupiter give you a little extra push on Monday. When these planets form a conjunction, you can take whatever is on your mind and make some serious cash with it.

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You've got amazing ideas, Taurus. You've also got a special kind of magic. It's the kind that helps you manifest whatever you set your mind to. Right now, your mind is on money and making more of it.

Jupiter's energy helps you see your accomplishments as limitless. We're not talking about a few extra bucks in your wallet. We're talking about serious financial success. There's nothing here to stop you, so you might as well shoot for the moon.

2. Virgo

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Financial success is only the beginning for you, Virgo. Mars conjunct Jupiter sees you through to new adventures and fearless choices in the money world. You are aiming big, but it's not unrealistic. You can do this.

Jupiter is all about expansion, and when you add Mars' motivational energy, you're taking what you have and using it to make financial success. On Monday, you feel the power and the freedom to turn what you already have into a major investment in something you believe in.

So much of your world is made up of what you believe in, so it's best to stick to that formula. That's where the fortune is for you. Stick with what makes you you, and turn it into wealth and abundance. You've got this!

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3. Capricorn

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If anyone knows how to spin simplicity into gold, it's you, Capricorn. And when Mars conjuncts Jupiter in Leo on Monday, you're able to keep that effort going all the way until you hit the jackpot. Hooray!

This is no ordinary day when it comes to finances, especially not for you. You've always been smart and capable, but you've also always had the kind of patience that is required to get the job done. You're willing to wait until the right moment to act. Well, on November 16, the moment is here.

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There's no time to waste, but you're not rushing. When you do things, you do them right. In this way, you're able to parlay the smallest efforts into gigantic earnings. You're a leader in this field. Mars energy fuels you on this day, and there's nothing keeping you from financial success.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.