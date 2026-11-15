Life Finally Gets Easier For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Waxing Crescent Moon On Monday

Life's finally getting easier for three zodiac signs on November 16, 2026. It can't rain all the time, right? We've all been through a lot, and so much more is still being asked of us. And yet, we really don't want to buy into the idea that all that's ahead is toil and hardship. It just can't be!

On Monday, during the waxing crescent Moon in Aquarius, we see that we don't have to accept this struggle as a constant in our lives. The truth is that so much of what makes our lives hard is actually within our control. That means we can make our lives easier ourselves. Let's get to work!

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You will tolerate only so much before you make a radical change. But this time you're not being impulsive, Aries. You are not leaving anything up to chance. You're being strategic now. You have something in mind, and you will see it through.

Advertisement

With the waxing crescent Moon in Aquarius, this is a little easier than expected. This transit helps you think outside the box and come up with a plan to make your life better. You can do this, and you know it.

You've seen enough hardship for a lifetime, and you're sick of it. Enough is enough! You want to live a life of ease, and you've come to understand that you can make this happen. You can create for yourself a peaceful life. Get to it!

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Under the waxing crescent Moon in Aquarius, you're taking control over your life, Leo. You are no longer interested in someone else holding the reins. That has only led to more struggle, and right now, you want ease. Who can blame you?

Aquarius is a free-thinking sign, and it brings that quality out in you on Monday. It reminds you that you are a true individual and an independent thinker. There's great fortune ahead, and you won't let anyone stand in your way.

This is a very good season for you, and so much easier than the last. So, the one thing you won't let happen is to see it pass you by. You are proactive and dead serious. You are going to make this work.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You're in your power now, Sagittarius, as your season is fast approaching and you can't help but feel good about it. During the waxing crescent Moon in Aquarius, you feel well balanced and happy to be who you are.

This lunar transit has you believing in the future once again, and it's a feeling that nobody can take away from you. Even you lose your hope from time to time, but on Monday, you get it back. You feel as if you're about to walk into an easier chapter, and you'd be right about that.

Advertisement

This is the season when you shake off the past and whatever fear was associated with it. You feel proud to be the strong, willful person you are, and this adds to your good fortune. Life is about to get a whole lot easier.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.