Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Reading For November 16 Reveals Where You Need To Let Go

On November 16, 2026, both the Sun in Scorpio and the Moon in Aquarius sit in stubborn fixed signs. This aspect creates a push-and-pull between wanting total control over your security and feeling a sudden urge to break free from routine.

Monday’s collective tarot card is The Chariot, which brings a big reminder that forward momentum doesn't require having every single detail figured out first. You just have to steer. Here is what your tarot horoscope wants your zodiac sign to focus on today.

The one-card tarot horoscope for each astrological sign on Monday, November 16, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Your Monday card: Justice

You have a very good sense of judgment, Aries, even though sometimes you question yourself. On November 16, an unfair situation at work or in a personal relationship will catch your attention and cause you to speak up to set a more healthy boundary.

More than anything, you need to trust your gut when something doesn't add up, Aries. Then calmly call it out without second-guessing your right to do so. You've got this.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Your Monday card: Queen of Swords

It is easy to fall into a loop of harsh self-criticism today and not even see how much progress you've actually made lately. Slow growth is still growth, Taurus.

The clear-headed, practical decisions you are making right now are quietly building a much stronger foundation for next month, so give yourself some credit for how well you've handled things lately. You're doing great.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Your Monday card: Ace of Cups

You're finally ready to forgive someone for the things that they did that broke your heart.

On Monday, the Ace of Cups has you feeling much stronger than you have felt in a long time. You release what you have no control over when it comes to other people's choices. You put your happiness first and get over a grudge. It's time to let go of the past so you can move on.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Your Monday card: The Hierophant

On Monday, you may find yourself in this unique position to give a friend advice. The Hierophant is the card that emphasizes tradition, and you might see things one way and they want to do it another.

It can feel a bit odd when you're not on the same page right now. But who knows, Cancer? Your experience may be what they need to hear right now.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Your Monday card: Two of Wands

See things from different viewpoints, Leo. You might be only focused on one thing, and that makes it hard for you to catch opportunities when they come, but not in the way you expect them to.

The Two of Wands is about balancing your ideas. You might not know the answer, and it comes from someone else. You might feel better about a journey you're taking when you see that life can take you in a new direction, even if it started in an unusual way.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Your Monday card: Temperance, reversed

On November 16 something feels like it costing you much more than it's worth. You might not be sure what to do to change things, but the Temperance tarot card could give you some insight.

Temperance is about moderation and taking the middle ground and you are getting it in reverse. Perhaps you're doing things to an extreme by letting it affect other areas of your life. Life will always come with stress, but if you focus on calming your nervous system today, it will go a long way.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Your Monday card: Five of Wands, reversed

Monday is the start of a new life chapter. Having the Five of Wands reversed is a really positive sign, Libra, because it means that a problem you've been dealing with finally comes to an end. You understand what happened and why.

Now, you know what you need to do to start avoiding anything that could potentially lead you down that same path.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Your Monday card: Ten of Wands

The Ten of Wands is a card that often comes up when you're doing a bit more than you can handle. You feel tired, and really you'd like some help.

That's the message for you, Scorpio. This November 16, ask for the help that you need. You don't have to do everything alone in the world. You might not get a yes the first time you talk to someone, but with persistence you can find what you need.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Your Monday card: The Sun

You can change your outlook, Sagittarius. The Sun tarot card reminds you that sometimes a little encouragement from someone else can make a big difference in the way you feel.

This Monday, make it a point to do something that lifts your spirits. If you start the day not feeling happy, you'll end it with your spirits uplifted and feeling inspired.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Your Monday card: Strength

Hang in there, Capricorn. You've got a lot on your to-do list on Monday, but that doesn't mean you can't make time for fun and relaxation.

I pulled the Strength tarot card in your reading to remind you that you can be anxious about something and still be okay. Trust yourself to do the right thing even when you're unsure. You can do this. Trust.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Your Monday card: Nine of Cups

Happiness is an inside job, and when you wonder why you're not as happy as you'd like to be, it could mean that you're trying too hard.

The Nine of Cups tarot card encourages you to be authentic this Monday. That means picking things that match what you imagine your life to be like. If you're surrounding yourself with people or situations that don't align, ask yourself why.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Your Monday card: Knight of Pentacles

The Knight of Pentacles is perfect for you today, Pisces. It balances working for money with doing something that you love to do.

The truth is that you're a planner at heart. You like to know the details so you can have an idea of what to expect. On November 16, stay open-minded. You don't have to change who you are, but it's best to be flexible when things don't necessarily match what you want. Something better is gonna pop up, watch!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.