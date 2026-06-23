5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Wednesday, June 24

Five zodiac signs are having some very good horoscopes on June 24, 2026. On Wednesday, Venus is at the 12th degree while in Leo, which means that the energy of Pisces is unlocked.

If anything helps to set the tone for a very (very, very, very) good day, it's Venus at anything involving Pisces. Pisces is the sign of Venus's exaltation, and how she expresses herself at the highest form of love and beauty. No matter what's happening in your life today, you're going to experience a feeling that is hard to express in words. It's just magical, and you can capture it.

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1. Scorpio

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What makes your horoscope so good for your zodiac sign on June 24 is how Venus reminds you that dreaming can be a positive part of your career. Scorpio, you can be too intense, and it makes you super serious. You get caught up in the grind, whether or not you're winning. You forget that the entire point of work is to live life. It's time to regroup and come back down to earth. Venus at the 12th degree in Leo helps you to do that.

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You see the fun parts of the things you do each day as the point of your journey. You don't mind being admired or seen as a leader, but instead, you want to know who you can help. You're a cheerleader and a friend who supports the underdog. The point today isn't how much control you can have, but how good you feel when doing things that you like.

2. Taurus

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Venus in Leo brings attention to your home, and if there is one thing you like, it's a pretty place to live. Venus at the 12th degree makes you open to old-fashioned but classy looks that are timeless and polished. On June 24, you want your humble abode to be as comfortable as you can make it. It doesn't have to involve going out to buy new things, but if you decide to, today is a perfect day to shop.

You'll plop yourself down on your favorite spot in a room that you enjoy being in. You look around and ponder what you want to move around to improve the look and allure. Wednesday's horoscope is very good for improving your surroundings. Enjoy, Taurus!

3. Leo

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Wednesday is the perfect day to go out with friends or dress up because you feel like it. Venus is in your zodiac sign this month, and you're literally magnetic today. Even if you do nothing, Venus helps you to glow up with a beautiful aura and stunning smile.

When the planet of love and beauty is at the 12th degree, it gives you a dreamy aesthetic and you feel like you're in your own movie. Today is all about capturing that 'it factor' vibe. You already command attention, Leo, but now you have unforgettable energy.

4. Aquarius

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Whenever any planet is in Leo, it activates your house of partnerships. The best part of your horoscope right now is how the 12th degree has you fantasizing about the future. You want to define your future dreams. But, they don't have to fit into a box or be defined by what society says they need to be. You want to choose what works for you and your life.

Love and relationships can be beautiful in any way you choose. The point is to think big and to be open to what your heart says. Aquarius, you always find a way to be different, and on June 24, Venus in Leo helps you just be you.

5. Aries

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You have some majorly good energy in your daily horoscope on June 24. When Venus is in Leo, you feel happy and naturally joyful. Your creativity is expressive and mostly channeled through art, music, and self-love. Venus in Pisces gives you so much forgiveness that it's hard for you to understand why your heart is lighter.

Aries, you can be a little toughy. There's no anger toward others, and grudges are gone. You don't even think about negative things. All you can imagine is how wonderful you feel today, and how you want to feel more of that good-good tomorrow.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.