4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, June 24

Four zodiac signs start attracting significant abundance and luck on June 24, 2026. The Moon is in Scorpio all day on Wednesday, and the Sun is in Cancer.

The Moon is dark and controlling in Scorpio, but it's also associated with really good things that you get from other people. Like money, for example. Your friends or a financial institution come through for you when you need it. You hear a secret that helps you to position yourself for success in a way you didn't think of yourself. Things are going to turn out really well for four astrological signs on Wednesday, even when luck means doing things that feel slightly intense.

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1. Cancer

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The Sun is in your sign, and during your birthday season, you are redoing a few things that you aren't happy about. On Wednesday, you're attracting abundance through one of your favorite things to experience in life: romance. The Scorpio Moon opens your mind to secret longings that you wish could be fulfilled, but don't always happen as they do in the movies.

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On June 24, you're not going to give up on the fairy tale ending even if you just need to play it out with a friend or your partner. You decide it would be fun to talk about your dreams and the life you want. You go beyond writing it down. You completely embrace the vibe. If you build it, it will come, Cancer, and you are feeling really lucky today.

2. Capricorn

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With the Sun in Cancer, you're focused on partnerships. You are looking at the relationships that feel more like friendships than romantically driven. You need healthy emotional distance to have a highly functioning, successful business relationship. On June 24, when the Moon is in Scorpio, you can really feel what is and what isn't. It's almost like your intuition is stronger than usual, Capricorn.

You are ready to truly release people to their fate and not try to control your interactions with them. You don't need to invite every person you care about into the projects you're working on, hoping you'll improve each other's lives as a team. You only want to attract like energy for like energy.

3. Libra

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On June 24, you realize that money can't buy you love, but you still want it. Money is not an end-all to your future, but telling yourself it's unimportant has led to not having it. You're ready to change that, so self-control is in order. When the Moon is in Scorpio, you start to think about how you can make your own luck. You're not interested in waiting for it to arrive randomly anymore because you need it now.

You reach out to people you know can help you improve your finances. You decide to listen to tips and search for advice and be really intentional. Self-control turns out to be the best way to attract luck and abundance into your life. You find the path you need, and you're ready to travel on it until you get to the pot of gold at the end of your personal rainbow.

4. Aries

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Aries, you are ruled by Mars, and so is the Scorpio zodiac sign. When the Moon is in your eighth house of resources, you feel right at home. This is the day you make no announcements or tell people what you're going to do. You don't need approval or an external motivator: you are the boss of you.

On June 24, you're attracting help from others, and you're locating hidden resources. By doing so, you find the secrets to the universe you need. It's a highly successful day before it's over. You feel empowered with a solid plan of action to carry through the end of the week. Nothing can stop you when you're in the driver's seat, especially when you're the one in charge.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.