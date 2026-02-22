5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On February 23, 2026

Five zodiac signs are having really good horoscopes on February 23, 2026. There's something special happening on Monday during the Taurus Moon.

The Moon is in Taurus and Venus is in Pisces is likely to make you want to do things at home. There's a craving for chocolate and the cozy things in life. You love the way your sofa feels and prefer to enjoy time alone at home in peace. Today's energy is ideal for those of us who want to enjoy a day of rest.

Listening to softer music or turning on headphones and tuning out the world feels natural. It may feel harder to get out of bed because you just want to sleep in a bit and that's OK. This energy isn't lazy and it actually feels decadently delightful. Five zodiac signs harmonize with the calming energy of today's horoscope and have a really good day.

1. Taurus

Taurus, when the Moon is in your sign, you feel so much more like yourself. You take up space, and it feels good to do so. You don't mind asking for seconds during a meal. You want to savor your favorite drink. Textures of clothing feel right to you. Your sensual side is alive.

On February 23, you might want to indulge in the things you know to be real for you. It's as though you are permitted to live life on your terms for a change. If the phone doesn't ring, all the better. It's a self-serve day, and you don't want to deal with anyone else.

A movie night is a yes because you're all about mental rest on Monday. Watch your favorite nostalgic movies, play video games, and eat chips. If nothing happens other than you cleaned the kitchen, it's amazing, and you're alright.

2. Scorpio

Love is in the air, and for you, today's horoscope is mingled with purpose and business. The Moon in Taurus brings out your desire to partner. You don't mind saying what's on your mind and you're ready to create progress. Monday is about doing things that make practical sense. You are most comfortable when life is in motion.

On February 23, you may want to talk over a leisurely dinner. Conversations need to be intimate and deeply insightful. Connection has to be an under-the-skin matter that's high-level. You have so much you want to accomplish in this life.

While you can do it alone, you don't think you should. Comfort is found with company and you want to surround yourself with people you trust. The right people, vibe and topic make today's horoscope literally so good for you.

3. Aries

The Moon in Taurus brings out your desire to build a life rooted in security. On February 23, you have things you want to buy, but you're smart enough to know inventory must be counted. Before you go window shop you take stock of your current material possessions. The things you want or need to sell get added to your notes.

The world becomes a place of exploration during today's horoscope. Even if you don't buy a thing, you'll have fun. You learn what's out there and collect data. Monday is a very good day for window shopping and learning. You're mentally entertained and feeling so much joy. Good for you.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, the Moon in Taurus brings comfort to your home life. You want to be in a place where you can let your guard down. You don't have to impress anyone; instead, it's all about enjoying yourself. You want to simply live life on your terms, and when the front door closes, you can do that.

A Taurus Moon is exalted during Monday's horoscope and you feel that way when you're in your house. You already envision a day filled with pizza, board games or doing nothing but chilling with your people. On February 23, the instability of the world settles because of the consistency of your home life. Today is about dabbling in life's amazing pleasures, and your appetite is ready to indulge.

5. Leo

Your career is what makes today's horoscope so very good. The Moon in Taurus on February 23 brings notions of money, advances, and things that fill your pocketbook. You might not get a hefty check in the mail, but your palm itches and you can sense something good is coming. You feel respected and valued.

You receive compliments and get acknowledged for your contributions at work. Your motivation is high. Your determination is growing and things feel great on your end. You find what you do intriguing, and when that happens, work you love, even though it's labor, feels amazing on Monday. Yay.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.