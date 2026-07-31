5 Zodiac Signs Have Exceptionally Good Horoscopes On Saturday, August 1

On August 1, 2026, five zodiac signs experience the best horoscopes. The Moon is in Pisces today and the mood is soft and ethereal.

If ever there were a time when the universe nudges you to take a step in a new direction, it's Saturday. it's a good idea to pay attention to what happens around you that seems strange. Today's horoscope helps these astrological signs feel a sense of urgency to follow their path and let go of things that keep them from finding their life purpose.

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1. Pisces

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Something really amazing happens in your horoscope on August 1. The Moon travels through your house of money, and it helps you see finances in a new light. You take a moment to reflect when the Moon connects first with your ruling planet Neptune.

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You'll have a few thoughts about past opportunities, but that won't bother you so much. You can tell that you have plenty more in the future, and feel motivated to find them no matter how long it takes.

Before the day is over, you find the courage to buy something that you know you need, but felt kind of like a splurge. This is the day where you invest a lot of energy into your own life, but you do it wisely.

2. Aries

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Your horoscope is so great on August 1 because you finally decide to align your actions with your goals. Aries, so much energy is traveling through your zodiac sign on Sunday that you feel like you have to make a change before the day is over. When the Moon enters your Pisces, it turns your attention toward personal growth. Neptune retrograde helps you to reconnect with your life's purpose, but also to be honest with where you've fallen short.

You feel more committed to doing what's best for you, even if it seems crazy to others. Your inner voice guides you through nudges, but you also get clear signs. Saturn retrograde with the Moon by the end of the day shows you that you're ready to grow up, but you don't have to sacrifice fun. You can have both and still succeed.

3. Capricorn

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Your horoscope brings quite a bit of attention to your family life on August 1. The Moon gives you the drive and determination to stand up to a family member who hasn't been exactly supportive. You feel protective of your personal space, and when Neptune retrograde is activated by the Moon, you'll set super clear boundaries. If crossed, you'll speak up and not let other people's problems become your own.

You are less likely to allow others to hijack your time. Saturn is a great keeper of the clock right now. So, when someone tries to delegate and give you a last-minute chore. You'll pay attention to your schedule. If you don't have time for it, you'll ask for it to be done another way. In the past, you would just do it, but today, you're all about being accountable and letting others do their part.

4. Cancer

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Great things are happening in your horoscope, and they all point to your career. Right now, the Moon with Neptune and Saturn retrograde invite you to reflect and think deeply on Saturday. The Moon gives you a big boost of energy since it's in Aries, and you're ruled by it!

If something bothers you, your daydreaming throughout the day shows you why you're not meant to be where you are. That lingering question about what you really ought to do with your life gets answered.

You'll know precisely what you want and why. Saturn eliminates all doubts and Neptune restores hope in a dream you forgot you had. You see how the work you do now can transition into something much greater in the future.

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5. Libra

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Libra, on Sunday you're entering a new phase of your love life, but the first stage starts with awareness. The Moon in Aries teaches you to really connect emotionally and spiritually with someone close to you. You almost feel like you can read each other's minds. You have this ability to pick up on their energy without even trying.

That's because of Neptune and Saturn retrograde getting activated by the Moon. You see your soulmate connection in a way that you had not before. All the doubts you have about love slowly become eliminated. That's great news for you, Libra. Viva, la love!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.