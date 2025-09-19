Deep Love Arrives For 5 Zodiac Signs After The Solar Eclipse On September 21

After the partial solar eclipse on September 21, 2025, deep love arrives for five zodiac signs who'll see major improvement in their relationships. Solar eclipses are times of new beginnings, which you're about to experience in your love life. Whether you're single and waiting for that special connection or in a relationship that could stand to see a bit of the spark come back, if you're one of these signs, astrologer Matilda Zhuang explained that your love life is in for a significant upgrade.

Zhuang noted that this eclipse season has been a real test, causing conflict in some relationships or otherwise diverting people's attention elsewhere, so relationships haven't been given the TLC they deserve. But after September 21, the worst will be behind us and your love life is about to become brighter as things work out in your favor. Whether it's finally finding the one or getting back on track with your partner, if you're one of these zodiac signs, expect your love life to take a turn for the better sooner than you think.

1. Pisces

Pisces, as one of the most romantic zodiac signs, you'll appreciate the deep love that arrives for you after September 21 more than anyone else. It might feel too good to be true, but you're attracting soulmate-level love. Whether this means it's a platonic soulmate or a romantic one, the person who comes into your life now is someone you were destined to meet.

And better yet, "it's an upgrade," Zhuang explained, meaning "these are not the same cycles and loops" that you've been caught up in in the past. These people are meant to help you, not hold you back. Maybe it's because you've glowed up, but expect the people you meet now to finally match your energy.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, though you're sometimes stereotyped as being immune to love, when you do love, you do love deeply — and that's the kind of love that arrives for you after the solar eclipse on September 21. This is the time that you overcome things that have been holding you back from the connection you deserve, Zhuang said.

After the eclipse, "you are gonna finally feel free and be able to rise out of that dark situation," the astrologer explained. However, this won't come easy, as you'll either need to remove yourself from a toxic situation to become the best version of yourself or open your heart to an unexpected relationship that'll leave you feeling breathless.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, deep love arrives for you after the solar eclipse on September 21, especially in your friendships. If you've been looking for new friends, this is the era to get started. From new personal friendships to new social groups, expect to feel inspired.

These new friendships are getting you out of the rut you've been in since the start of the year. From a new community to elevating your social status, your life is about to change for the better. So, if you've been wanting more opportunities and more inspiration to make your dreams a reality, expect things to come much sooner than you ever anticipated.

4. Cancer

Cancer, the deep love you've been manifesting arrives for you after the solar eclipse on September 21. By working on yourself, your energy has become magnetic, causing those around you to gravitate towards you like never before.

It doesn't have to do solely with your looks, either. Instead, you're being loved for who you are at your core. From your voice to your ideas, potential partners will come swarming to you in a way you've never experienced in the past.

5. Gemini

Right now, things might feel uncertain, but keep holding on, Gemini. Stability in your home life is on the way, and deep love arrives for you after the solar eclipse on September 21.

Whether you plan to move or redecorate, peace will enter your home in unexpected ways. And while this might not seem like much, as most people know, having a happy home will definitely help in giving you a happy love life.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.