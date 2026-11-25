There's something special about a Cancer Moon on a day that's ruled by Jupiter. This Thursday is also Thanksgiving Day, which means some of the best horoscopes are in store for five zodiac signs on November 26, 2026.

You feel a little more aware of what people mean to you. Sentimentality is rising among you and others because of the holiday. The Moon brings out your sweeter side. This can still be a slightly emotional day, but four zodiac signs feel very happy with what makes life meaningful.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The Cancer Moon emphasizes memories, and you take a walk down memory lane on Thursday. Your sentimental side comes out strongly on November 26. You think about past memories and family legacy. That's why you may feel like preserving items that could easily be lost over time.

Advertisement

Consider things like a family recipe or old photographs that are starting to fade. Focusing on objects with sentimental value seems to give you the biggest impact. You realize you can pass meaningful things down to others and think about what you have that might be better off in another person's hands.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Today's Cancer Moon brings out the nurturing energy of others in your life. You love being a caretaker, but on Thursday, you are the one being doted on. On November 26, someone seems to just sense your needs without you having to say a word. You experience the joy of being cared for and feel surrounded by love.

You realize how sweet it is to receive such kindness. You feel happy whenever you're the one who's taking time out for others. And now you see how wonderful it is because the person being taken care of is you.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Take time for relationships to grow, and on Thursday you'll see signs of the depth you've been looking for in a partner. November 26, you can tell that your family and friends have done a lot of personal work over the last year.

Through the way they act and how they handle stressful situations, you see their emotional growth, and it touches your heart. You know how hard it is to really look at your shadow side. And it's tough to address painful situations, especially during such a tender time. But it's happening, and it really makes you happy to see their healing for them and for you.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You don't always get a chance to mix your social groups together. But on November 26, you get a chance to see how people from different parts of your life get along. People you know finally get to meet under the best terms: a holiday.

It makes you happy that you no longer have to compartmentalize parts of your life or special friends. With the Cancer Moon, giving you a sense of family, you realize why friends can be more like relatives.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You have been asking and hoping to find an answer to a very difficult question. Interestingly, it seems to come to you during the Cancer Moon.

On November 26, the Cancer Moon unlocks the door to knowledge. Whether through conversation or a personal reflection in your journal, you realize things you have struggled to understand about yourself and others. In quiet moments, you have a greater appreciation for how you've lived your life.

You're much more emotionally aware, and it helps that you are open to whatever the future holds. Because you're naturally reflective, you are ready to change parts of yourself that you feel no longer fit. Everything is quite doable for you right now, and you don't feel overwhelmed. You just feel self-love.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.