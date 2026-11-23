When the Moon enters Gemini on November 24, five zodiac signs have really satisfying horoscopes. There's more curiosity and when your mind is active, you see opportunities. The Moon speaks to Uranus once it's in Gemini on Tuesday which means unexpected events make life quite interesting. These astrological signs definitely benefit from this much-needed change of pace.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Gemini Moon connects you with old friends but also gets you in the mental space where you're ready to make some new ones. On Tuesday, someone tells you something about their life that actually surprises you. But in a satisfying way because you are intrigued. The little piece of information makes you want to know the full story.

People love it when you walk in and pay close attention. You understand the situation that they're going through better. But they also see things about you that they did before, and it brings your friendship closer.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

On November 24, you reconnect with someone that you truly care about. This person used to make you laugh all of the time. An old friend thinks about you and reaches out of the blue. You were thinking about them, and they just decided to call and say hello. Kismet!

This Tuesday you could spend quite a bit of time catching up and finding out what's going on in each other's lives. You have lots in common still. Even though life has changed, you haven't strayed from your connection. Remembering all the little things you used to do together reminds you to keep in touch. It's like making a new friend, but with an old one.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

The Gemini Moon makes you feel more social on Tuesday and that's why you meet someone new. You find a kindred spirit who shares interests that you have had for a long time. Often, you get a chance to talk deeply about something you love. But finding someone who wants the same things that you do feels pretty satisfying.

Advertisement

One thing leads to another, and you're now making plans to do things together. It really makes your enthusiasm grow. You see the potential for a budding partnership. You both have strengths that cover the other's weaknesses.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are ready to enjoy your house more than you have all year. You discover one simple improvement that doesn't cost much money. It won't even take much time to do it. There's a space in your home that you hardly use, and you have all sorts of ideas for what it could be.

This idea doesn't have to mean changing the look as much as it does the feel. Maybe you can record videos in that spot or start doing an art project. You might just want to create a place to read or light candles to make more ambiance. The possibilities are endless.

5. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Moon entering Gemini means you're thinking about what you have and how you might enjoy it more. People typically like to go out when they imagine having fun time, but you prefer to stay home.

You've got a few projects to finish, which can take up quite a lot of your time and bring you a lot of joy. You don't require much, and you actually love your home. You love how simple it all is for you. No drama, just a lot of satisfaction.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.