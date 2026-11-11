5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes When The Moon Enters Capricorn On Thursday

Five zodiac signs end up having the best horoscopes when the Moon enters Capricorn on November 12, 2026. This is not about reaching a goal, either. That part is already done.

November 12 is about what happens after the breakthrough. Though the waxing crescent moon begins the day in Sagittarius energy, bringing out your free-spirited, destiny-driven optimism, it later moves into Capricorn. And believe it or not, that's when life gets more fun for these astrological signs.

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1. Cancer

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You answered the universe's call yesterday, Cancer. On the other line was a direct answer to who you are and what you've done. On November 12, divine guidance helps you take the right next step. It's not just the first step. It's the last step. And quite frankly, the only step you need to take right now.

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Business has turned personal in the best way. Teamwork really does make the dream work, and you feel so blessed to have great people in your corner. That peace of mind enables you to be laser-focused enough to keep the money train and spontaneity flowing. As long as you know you have this support, you will always do your part.

2. Aquarius

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Yesterday, you received great news, Aquarius. When you continue to see the world in new and universally unpopular perspectives, luck will always find you. Fortune may favor the bold, but in your case, fortune also favors the unconventional.

On Thursday, that is reaffirmed, and you see that these rewards don't have to be a one-time thing. These blessings are built to last. It’s been a journey. It was never easy. But today, you remember why each challenge was meaningful.

Faith in the bigger picture has gotten you this far. The best part is that there is still time and space to keep going, because there's more where that came from.

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3. Taurus

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Take a moment to reflect on that time you took a leap of faith. When you broke your own rules and took a healthy risk or found yourself free-falling through the air with no clear idea of where you were going to land? Yeah, that time. You tried to act as if nothing happened, but yesterday, the ordeal was brought back to life.

The universe has not only rewarded you for what you were prepared for, but for learning how to fly or fall when you had no control over the matter. On Thursday, you sit in either the big payback or the big payoff, knowing that at least it all meant something and wasn't in vain. You can now find diamonds in the rough and make miraculous things out of the seemingly impossible.

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4. Libra

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It happened, Libra. Change. It was time for you to leave that old world behind. November 12 is day one of that new beginning. So, now what?

You're in it, so push for what you want when it feels right. Be driven by your perception in ways that make your efforts and most meaningful connections not only necessary but worth it. While your interesting blend of optimism and realism may sometimes compromise your undying hope, today shows you how and why you can appreciate it all.

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There is a thin line between doing something out of love and commitment and doing something out of obligation. Discerning between the two and acting accordingly will always guide you in the right direction.

5. Leo

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Yesterday, on November 11, the good news was that people were following you. You like that, don't you? But on the flip side, the bad news is that you had a responsibility to those people. That was something you forgot to consider, but after today, you'll never forget it.

Yeah, the fullness of being a leader is that, though you are the top person, the community you are responsible for is your top priority. When things go well, they lift you in praise. But that's not the best part of November 12.

It's realizing that you can handle this task, that you were made for it, even on the days you doubt yourself. Be courageous, make life fun, and dive into that conviction to keep the party going.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.