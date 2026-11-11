Life's Getting A Lot Happier For 3 Zodiac Signs On Thursday

Life's getting so much happier for three zodiac signs on November 12, 2026. Whenever we have a Capricorn Moon, we get the chance to redirect ourselves towards joy. Yes, this may be a sensible transit, but why not use that good sense and aim at something that makes us happy?

These astrological signs enter the happy zone on Thursday, and the feeling of joy is almost overwhelming. Why? Because we aren't sabotaging it. For once, we're not standing in our own way. We've learned that life is short but sweet, and we want more and more of the good stuff. Of course, we do!

Advertisement

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

What starts slowly under the Capricorn Moon gradually becomes an all-out season of joy in your life. With the Moon in your sign, you're able to see clearly, Capricorn. But what you see is that it's up to you. How does that work?

Advertisement

Well, you can choose to see the positive, or you can dwell on the negative, because there's always gonna be both. But you're a pragmatist, and you know better than to waste your time on things that bring you down. This is your life, so you might as well be happy.

Sometimes you think that happiness is a stage that depends on what's going on in your life at the time. But on this day, you realize that happiness and joy are something you can summon up any time. And so, you do. Nicely done!

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

One thing you've noticed about this year is that you spend most of your time wondering how to feel better about situations that continuously try to get you down. Hey, at least you try.

On Thursday, during the Moon in Capricorn, you're able to see this trait as your saving grace. You didn't collapse. No matter what went down this year, you did not fall apart. You are resilient, Taurus. You persevered, and not everyone can say the same.

This knowledge gives you strength and helps you to see that there really is joy in everything, if you know where to look. So, it's all about perspective and realism. Capricorn pragmatism at its finest.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

This is just the beginning of a truly splendid time in your life, Libra. It hasn't been an easy year, and you feel you've gotten over so much. What's left is quite simply joy. No complaints here!

Because the Capricorn Moon helps you to see things with an unbiased eye, you're able to make sense of the world around you. You can sink or swim, and you choose to swim. Of course you do! It's not even a question.

Advertisement

Knowing you can do this brings you confidence and happiness. You can rely on yourself to drum up the joy within, and after a while, it becomes a way of life. You've got this, and you know it. Good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.