The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, November 12 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

The card of the day for Thursday's tarot horoscope is the Empress, reminding you to listen to your intuition. The Sun is in Scorpio, and the Moon is in Sagittarius, entering work-oriented Capricorn before the end of the day.

This means that on November 12, we go from thinking about to actually doing what we imagine. You'll know when the right moment has arrived to follow through on a plan. Sometimes things don't make sense on paper, but your heart knows what is best.

Here's your zodiac sign's one-card tarot reading for Thursday, November 12, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Wands

The Queen of Wands is like having the winning lotto ticket, and you are ready to claim the prize. You get a very good feeling about something you're working on today.

On November 12, allow yourself this morning to bask in the joy you feel. You've worked super hard, Aries. You deserve it.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles

It's time to take a break from all the work you've accomplished and enjoy it for once. When was the last time you truly allowed yourself to do nothing, Taurus?

Take your own needs and wants seriously. What's money if you don't spend a little on yourself? On November 12, the Nine of Pentacles wants you to consider doing one small thing that makes your life not just nicer but more enjoyable for you.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Cups

The Three of Cups is your permission to go out and have fun with your friends, Gemini. November 12 is meant to be a social day full of laughter and celebrating the small milestones that often come with being in a relationship with people that you genuinely like.

Don't even bother planning something super extravagant or expensive. Plan something small and simple so you can have intimate conversations and really get to enjoy each other's company.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Wands

This is the perfect day to spend some quality time at home doing pretty much whatever it is your heart desires. The Four of Wand is a tarot card for comfort.

So, have a movie night or plan out a future dinner with your friend sand familly. Do one small thing that helps to enhance a welcoming environment where you eat dinner that reminds you to relax and forget your worries.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Page of Cups

You are in for a little bit of a surprise from a friend who has been thinking of you. A friend or someone you work with could reveal to you how much of a good impression you've made in their lives.

They remember a small detail about you and you feel flattered. Enjoy being thought of so kindly, and don't forget to return the favor when you meet someone who really impresses you.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: The Sun

Get ready for a highly productive day, Virgo. The Sun tarot card encourages you to think positively about projects and relationships. Everything that you have planned on November 12 will likely go well.

Don't let responsibilities stop you from having a pleasant experience. Work can be just as much fun as play, since it all depends on how you decide to view it.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: The Lovers

You have a very special connection with someone you know. The Lovers is a good sign that on November 12, you see that they feel the same way about you, too.

While you're sharing a fun activity or going out and just talking, you get to see that you're both comfortable with each other. A little uninterrupted conversation or some thoughtful compliment makes this moment even sweeter.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, the Ace of Pentacles signals positive events like saving money at home or finding ways to shorten the time it takes to finish tasks at work. Expect to find one really interesting thing about what you do today that makes it so much easier for you.

You might not have thought this was possible, but really pay attention to the way you do routine activities on Thursday. An idea could come to you that reveals a change that is worth trying out.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Fool, reversed

Since the Moon is leaving your sign on November 12 you may be hesitant about trying something new. It's okay to say no to projects or things that other people ask you to try.

If a situation doesn't make sense for your needs or schedule, then simply state so. Don't do things that jeopardize your schedule for the sake of pleasing other people.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Six of Pentacles

Your work-oriented mindset helps you to find value in caring for others this Thursday. The Six of Pentacles usually shows up when you have a chance to do things that make your life and perhaps a loved one's a little simpler.

You might offer to run an errand for a friend or if you have time, take something off of a coworker's plate so they can get ahead on something else.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Emperor

You're so ready to take on a more active leadership role, Aquarius. Today's tarot card invites you to be assertive and to say what you're thinking.

You can demonstrate your ability to take on more work or fix a problem without being asked. You don't necessarily have to be overly assertive, but when you are feeling motivated to share your expertise, speak up.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: King of Cups

It's not always easy to trust your intuition, especially when it feels as though everything and everyone around you is second-guessing your judgment.

You have to stand up for what you truly feel and believe, Pisces. With time, people may see that the decision you made was not just right for you but perhaps even a bit of ahead of what others could foresee on their own.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.