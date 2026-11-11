4 Zodiac Signs Attract Generous Abundance & Luck On Thursday

Are you a lucky charm on Thursday, or are you finally getting what you deserve? Well, the universe says that both things can be true for the four zodiac signs who may need a bigger bag to collect the blessings they're attracting on November 12, 2026.

The abundance and divine generosity coming your way may seem effortless, but this is luck you actually created. You planted seeds, and though they took a while to sprout, they have grown to incredible heights. It's time for these astrological signs to reap their harvest.

Advertisement

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Yesterday, the universe reintroduced you to your resilience and the special power that comes from true dedication. On November 12, that classic Scorpio energy helps to bring incredible abundance right to your door.

Advertisement

It's no longer a question of if or when your hard times will be over. On Thursday, you finally get the long-awaited answer to why you have been tested so relentlessly lately. You were being divinely guided to see what you were made of. Now, you understand why so much good fortune is gravitating towards you. You earned it. Open your arms and enjoy!

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Thanks to yesterday's 11/11 Portal, you know that you are meant for more. When you're brave enough to look beyond the surface, you'll be able to understand how and why you attract so much good fortune.

Though your fast actions are generally disregarded as impulsive or reckless, the universe has shown you that it's a blessing to be courageous enough to follow your heart.

Speaking of that level of intuition, something else you don't get enough credit for is being creatively quick on your feet. And because you are the one and only you, the universe is showering you with gifts of abundance on November 12.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

During the magic of 11/11, you were reminded that you don't always have to ask to receive. Sometimes the universe just gives, and Thursday is no exception, Gemini. It may be after Halloween, but don't be surprised if you still feel that you are channeling Michael Jackson, saying that you always feel like somebody's watching you.

You're right. It's a higher power watching you, looking to reward you for being grateful for what you have. For teaching others to do the same. That is why you are being rewarded so generously today.

Advertisement

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

To you, Capricorn, nothing is ever impossible. As you fight to prove the naysayers wrong on Thursday, the universe wants to reward you for trusting it instead of them. November 12 almost feels like Christmas morning. Oh, what fun it is!

Advertisement

You are the epitome of tunnel vision. You don't care what anyone says, because when you feel called to do something, you just do it. Impossibility isn't a dealbreaker for you. Lack of realism is.

But if you also believe that there's a reason behind whatever you feel called to do. This experience will have a purpose in your life. For your faith, the universe rewards you handsomely. You're going to need to make some room for all these blessings rushing towards you.

Advertisement

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.