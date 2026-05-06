5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes Of Them All On Thursday, May 7

Of all the zodiac signs, five have the best horoscopes on May 7, 2026. When Venus in Gemini opposes Lilith in Sagittarius on Thursday, these signs basically get a free pass to do whatever they want.

In Gemini, Venus is so easily pushed to choose freedom over commitment, and Lilith in Sagittarius is the type of situation that makes exploration so much fun. The best energy is born when these two combine. You don't have to stick to any one situation. You can come and go as you please.

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The energy is vibey in all the right ways on Thursday, and these astrological signs are making the most of it.

1. Gemini

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You have one of the best horoscopes on May 7, during Venus opposite Lilith. Gemini, you are feeling so good about your life right now, and when you have Venus in your sign, people are naturally drawn to you. The best in you comes out for the world to see.

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You're loving and kind, and you have that 'it' factor that makes people feel like they want to be close to you just because. With Lilith in Sagittarius clashing with Venus, there's a certain mystery to your vibe right now. You are invested when you interact with others. Your full attention is there in conversations. But, there's this little part of you that you keep back, and it's powerfully attractive.

2. Virgo

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On Thursday, Venus opposite of Lilith teaches you to really appreciate the work you do, no matter what is involved. You hold yourself in high esteem, and it pushes you straight to the top of the crowd. You're more visible now. When you walk into a room, people notice.

Lilith makes you feel like you need to distance yourself from family because they don't understand the path you need to take. Virgo, they don't see how you need to do things differently from what everyone else has done. Yet, this time, when you push away, they let you. Your uniqueness deserves the respect it gets. When you respect yourself, everyone else does, too.

3. Pisces

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Pisces, since Venus is exalted in Gemini, it fosters this really strong desire for you to nest and fill your home with love. You do what seems contrary to a loving place to live. You put in a lot of work and double down and build your castle. You want things to look good from the entryway to the back rooms. You remove clutter and eliminate any eyesores so that only the best of you is visible in your home.

Thursday feels like you've won because you conquered fears of attachment to stuff and motivated yourself to clean up. This horoscope becomes one of the best you've had in such a long time, as the day ends with your home life in order.

4. Sagittarius

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Venus is in your sector of partnerships and commitment, and it's now when you decide if you want to be a freebird or not. You don't mind giving your time or your energy to others. It's just that you want to also feel like you're making an investment in yourself.

On Thursday, Lilith in your sign reminds you to put yourself first. Being a top priority makes you feel really good because deep down, it's what you truly want out of life. There's nothing better than having a day where your horoscope supports a little self-indulgence. What's best about this moment is that it gives you permission to just do things for you and no one else.

5. Aries

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On Thursday, May 7, Venus in Gemini encourages you to be expressive. All you needed was a little bit of permission to speak your mind. You are one of those zodiac signs who adore the opportunity to be honest. You are eager to learn from others, but right now you are longing to know more about yourself.

There are things that you wish you could do but haven't; the freedom you receive from Venus opposite Lilith is what makes this horoscope the best for you. There is room for you to discover what the world is about, Aries, but even more than that, what the universe within yourself has to offer.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.