3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On May 7, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era that begins when the Taurus Sun forms a trine with the Capricorn Moon on May 7.

Thanks to this energy on Thursday, these astrological signs decide to let go of the insecurities that have kept them from living the life they've been wishing for. They simply cannot stand staying in the shadows any longer, just waiting for something to save them. It's time to be our own leaders, and Thursday's energy empowers us.

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We know that we are stronger than our insecurities. Now, it's time to show the world what we're made of.

1. Taurus

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You have always felt as though you are a superstar, Taurus. That is, until someone says something that completely clocks you and makes you feel insecure. You don't usually let people get under your skin, but something about what they say really rubbed you the wrong way.

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Yet, when the Taurus Sun forms a trine with the Capricorn Moon on Thursday, you realize you overreacted to their words. You didn't like what they had to say, but it wasn't as big a deal as you made it out to be in your mind.

This stuns you, but it also wakes you up. This cosmic energy helps you leave these insecurities behind and step into a far more powerful era. You no longer let the words and opinions of others impact your self-esteem, and that makes all the difference.

2. Leo

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It's hard for you to think of yourself as someone who could possibly be insecure, which makes it that much harder for you to deal with it when you are. Your zodiac sign is known to be confident and self-assured. While you definitely embody those attributes, even you deal with insecurity from time to time.

For you, this usually leads to overcompensation. When the Taurus Sun trines the Capricorn Moon on Thursday, you catch yourself going too far to prove you're fine.

Noticing that you've been insincere changes your perspective and allows you to forgive yourself for simply being human. You don't have to be a superhero all the time, and this realization allows you to breathe again. What a relief!

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3. Capricorn

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If you are to prove to yourself that you're not a neurotic mess, then you must show yourself what you can do. Stop focusing on what you can't, as that only makes you feel more insecure. The truth is that you can accomplish many wonderful things when you put your mind to it.

The Moon is in your sign on Thursday, giving you the focus and discipline to do just that. When your Moon forms a trine with the Taurus Sun, you walk right into a powerful new era.

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During this alignment, you decide that you are no longer willing to stay down in the dumps, and that changes everything for you. Feeling incapable is just not who you are, Capricorn. You strive for excellence in all you do, and on this day, you achieve it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.