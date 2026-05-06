4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Thursday, May 7

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Today, there's a lot of Saturn energy activated, making it much easier for you to get things done.

Maturity is taking place right now. Saturn's influence makes you grow intentionally, and a bit more slowly than usual. You are looking for abundance that's controlled and luck that's not problematic for your future. With the help of Saturn, these astrological signs get what you want and have the fortitude to handle it once it's yours to keep.

Advertisement

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you attract abundance and luck by being a little wiser about money on Thursday. Saturn in Aries reminds you that knowing how to handle what you're given, no matter how small it seems, signals to the universe that you're ready for more responsibility. If you demonstrate a lack of care for the things you have, you aren't likely to be wise with more. So, you demonstrate self-accountability.

Advertisement

You don't risk what you know is best left alone. Pluto in your house of money starts to do its magic. It improves your financial situation. You appreciate what you have, and you start to feel satisfied with your situation as it is. You neither long for more, and that inner sense of security creates an incredible opportunity for you to grow.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On May 7, Saturn helps you to grow more mature when it comes to your career and professionalism. You often wonder if you're being mature enough when in conversations with others. You are kind and like to be gentle, but it can come across as maternal rather than boss-like.

You realize that when you uphold a high standard, other people respect you more. That level of respect you experience is what changes the way things are. You see a transition take place in your most intimate relationships and those closest to you.

The people you care about most start showing you support unlike you've ever received before. You feel abundant in love and lucky about who is in your life. You don't always measure your success by dollar signs. For you, Cancer, wealth, luck, and good fortune start with who you know.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Saturn is working on how you interact with others in relationships. You see yourself as part of a bigger equation. It's not just about you in the world, but also about how you add value to the lives of others. When it comes to your friendships, associations at work, and your partnerships, you want to be the type of friend people are proud of. You realize that when it comes to attracting abundance and luck, it starts with who you are in your interactions with the world. In the past, you did things out of duty.

Truth be told, your heart wasn't in it most of the time, and instead, you treated action like a chore on your to-do list each day. Now, with Pluto retrograde, you view happiness in a new light. Doing things is a labor of love you want to invest in. One switch in your thinking takes you from needing to do a certain act to wanting to do it, even if you don't get anything in return. This subtle change on Thursday is what helps you to attract major abundance in your life. Your life becomes lucky, and you appreciate it.

Advertisement

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

Ever since Saturn entered your astrological sign, you've felt enormous pressure to grow up and do things in a much more mature way. You start to pay attention to what you say and see how your actions impact other people in your life, and an apology won't be enough to make it right. With Saturn in your zodiac sign on Thursday, May 7, you view your role in the world with seriousness.

Advertisement

You don't always believe in luck and the effects of karma, if we're being honest. You see work as a way to get what you want from life. Pluto's retrograde in your friendship sector has you pondering what you do and with whom. Your social circle is under close scrutiny, and you don't take anything lightly right now. The world can be a better place, but you see it as starting with you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.