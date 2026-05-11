5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, May 12

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes on May 12, 2026 as Mercury in Taurus works smoothly with the North Node in Pisces.

Today is one of those days when you get to go back to the past and fix a problem that happened. Mercury, chatting with the North Node in Pisces, replays situations that took place back on February 26 through March 20 before spring began. Whatever happened during that time period, this is the time when the universe wants to make it right.

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Mercury is exalted in Taurus, which means your thinking is clearer now than before. Since the North Node is involved, you will feel more confident about your capabilities, and these astrological signs are less inclined to second-guess themselves or talk themselves out of what needs to be done.

1. Gemini

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Someone who has really held you back at your job is finally easing their negative influence. There may be an announcement of a toxic person leaving on Tuesday. Or, perhaps, you see a way to ensure you don't work so closely together. You can each stay in your own lanes without overlap.

Ending a situation doesn't always mean you learn to get along. Sometimes you have to simply agree to disagree. You find a way to do that, and it works for you. The last missing piece was personal space, and now that is going to become the best change you could have asked for.

2. Virgo

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Virgo, there's a compromise in your horoscope, and it's actually pretty good. You have been thinking about doing something special with a person you like. You have held off on traveling or going to a nice restaurant for a while because of the cost, but that changes today.

What makes Tuesday, May 12, extra special is that your online search for better options takes place. You can still spend, but you don't have to break the bank. For you, that's the best a person could wish for, and it's winning.

3. Capricorn

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You're learning to embrace the notion that happiness is an inside job. You've not always viewed it that way, Capricorn. To you, it's been a mix of work and having things that money can buy. However, that changes during the Mercury-North Node relationship. You see how a little change in your thinking goes a long way. When you start focusing on what you do right, you can really appreciate other labors of love.

You can play hard and work harder and not feel tired. Your mind is refreshed, and you take that energy and apply it to the work you need to do. It's a really great outcome, making today one of the best horoscopes you've had in a very long time.

4. Cancer

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Cancer, when Mercury is in your social networks sector, it feels easier for you to make friends wherever you go. It's as though you're a people-magnet, and others are drawn to you. You never considered yourself the type of person with charisma. Tuesday, May 12, proves you wrong. You do have a gift, and it's shining brightly.

When Mercury speaks to the North Node in Pisces, you feel slightly experimental. Things start to come together nicely for you. You're able to enjoy what you learn and share it with others, building your relationships and creating collaborative opportunities. Overall, this day's horoscope sets you up for success now and in the future.

5. Pisces

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What makes today one of the best horoscopes for you is that Mercury and the North Node help you to see what changes you need to make in your life. When Mercury was in your sign, you felt unsure about decisions you needed to make. You put them on hold and figured it was best to wait.

Yet, now that things are improving, you see an opportunity open that brings the present together with the past. You take that first step forward and feel good about your choice. You are so thankful for how things work out, and Tuesday becomes one to remember.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.