3 Zodiac Signs See A Glimmer Of Hope For The Future On May 12, 2026

On May 12, 2026, three zodiac signs get a glimmer of hope for the future. During Jupiter direct, we're expanding our horizons and feeling optimistic about it all.

By this, we mean that something inside us is expanding, like a mindset or an opinion. We see now that something that has limited us for a while is actually within our control. The best part is that means we can change it. We just need a way to perceive our world that allows us to grow and feel more joy. On Tuesday, these astrological signs find a way in, and this gives us the power to set ourselves free.

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1. Gemini

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You have been stuck in a way of thinking that was holding you back to an extent you didn't even realize, Gemini. Luckily, on Tuesday, something sparks in your mind. It shows you that there's a possibility here. Hope is not lost.

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During Jupiter direct, you see something from a different perspective for the first time in a very long while. This acts as an invitation to expand your horizons, and you discover that there really is an escape hatch of sorts.

You're not stuck with one way of thinking, especially if it's not serving you. With this newfound knowledge, your future is looking bright. You know you can change, and you're ready to do whatever it takes.

2. Aquarius

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When at first you don't succeed, try, try again. That's what they say, and that, my Aquarius friend, is what you are doing on Tuesday.

You've come to see that the old ways are no longer working for you. However, you're still just as committed to getting what you want done. You realize now that you have to change if you ever want to achieve your goals. At this point, it feels silly to keep doing something that is not bringing the results you desire.

Jupiter in Cancer helps you see that you're not as limited as you thought you were. You didn't believe that you could change, but you absolutely can. Give it a chance and expand your mind.

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3. Libra

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On Tuesday, it becomes obvious to you, Libra, that you're not going backwards. Lately, you've wondered if you've made any progress. On May 12, you prove to yourself that you have by doing something so different that it almost shocks you.

You've come to realize that you can no longer stay in the one place you've been locked into. You feel stuck, and you know that a change must be made if you are to feel happy and hopeful again. You also know that you must be the mastermind behind this transformation.

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Jupiter helps with this by showing you that there are no limits to your imagination. If you really want something to change, then set the intention and get to it. You can do it! Your future is looking bright.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.