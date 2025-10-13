These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Confused Right Now, But Things Start Falling Into Place After This Week

Three zodiac signs are confused right now, but after the week of October 13 to 19, 2025, things start falling into place. On Monday, October 13, Venus moves into Libra, where it will remain until November 6. This is typically a very positive placement for Venus, as Libra is one of the signs it rules. During this transit, we will crave peace and harmony; however, on the same day, Venus will oppose Neptune, creating confusion and a lack of clarity surrounding relationships and money. This will not be a great day for romance or finances, so don't make any important moves.

Also on October 13, Pluto turns direct. This is a powerful transit, and we will see some major developments, both on the world stage and on a personal level. Pluto represents our deep desires and hidden secrets. When it turns direct, many things will see the light of day, including our suppressed desires and maybe even our secrets. Then, on Tuesday, October 14, Venus trines both Uranus and Pluto. Venus rules love, money, and values. Its trine to Uranus can make for an exciting day concerning love or finances, and its trine to Pluto will help us express profound truths and emotions.

On Thursday, October 16, the Sun squares Jupiter. On the whole, this is a very positive and upbeat transit, but be aware that some things may get blown out of proportion. We may also be a little overly optimistic at this time. Ending the week, Mercury conjuncts Mars on Sunday, October 19. This transit encourages deep thinking and debate, but at worst, is prone to anger and brashness. During this period, be sure to think before you act. Though this week may be difficult for these three zodiac signs, things will soon start falling into place.

1. Aries

Venus’s opposition to Neptune on Monday, October 13, will result in confusion or a lack of clarity in your relationships, Aries. You may feel unable to vocalize what you need, and face emotional issues in your relationship because of this. Do your best to communicate honestly this week, and do not brush aside issues that need to be dealt with.

Not every disagreement is worth your time or energy, though. And seeing as your energy may be in short supply this week, you must pick and choose your battles carefully and focus on what is most important. By the end of the week, differences of opinion may lead to verbal battles, especially over intimacy and money, so patience is required. The most important thing to do is to find a good balance between a partnership and your own individuality.

2. Leo

This week, you will experience some family-related issues due to the Mercury-Mars conjunction on Sunday, October 19. This could include family members or others living in your home, but be aware that the end result could also create issues outside of the home, such as at work.

You will need to focus on self-care, Leo, as well as spending some time alone and away from anything that increases your stress. If those you live with are causing problems, take some time to think about how to resolve the issue and wait to talk about it when both parties are calmer. While you need to assert your needs with others this week, it's best to do so in a way that does not come across as selfish or create further issues. Patience and diplomacy are required, but this is certainly an issue you can overcome.

3. Cancer

On Monday, October 13, Pluto turns direct, highlighting themes of intimacy and shared resources. Later in the week, on Sunday, October 19, Mercury forms a conjunction with Mars, which can also create issues in a relationship or a friendship. As such, you may need to confront certain hidden truths or unspoken issues with a partner. Though this will likely be uncomfortable in the moment, the only way to deal with these issues is through honest communication. You must verbalize your feelings, even if you know it will not be easy for the other party to deal with.

Before communication occurs, though, think about any past relationships and whether or not this is a recurring problem. If you find that it is, try to get to the bottom of why it is happening through introspection, talking to trusted advisers, or getting professional help if needed. Now is the time to seek authentic peace, which will bring true freedom. Venus in Libra may make you want to hold back on the truth, but things will only improve if you resolve the issues at hand.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.