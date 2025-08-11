The One Zodiac Sign You're Definitely Gonna Want To Leave Alone This Week, According To An Astrologer

It's retrograde season, which means many people are going through it right now. However, there's one zodiac sign in particular that you're gonna want to leave alone this week as they fight their own battles, according to an astrologer.

For a while now, this zodiac sign has been trying to keep things cool as they privately worked through the thoughts swirling around in their head. However, they've had enough — and as a result, they're no longer playing nice this week.

Advertisement

You're definitely gonna want to leave Aquarius alone this week.

According to astrologer Alice Hu, Aquarius is already the type you don't want to mess with. They aren't all that social, and they hate being bothered, especially when they're busy doing work.

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

That being said, expect these emotions to be tripled as the Full Moon in their sign on August 9 has people testing their patience like never before. From unexpected chaos happening to simply feeling grumpy for no apparent reason, this is a sign that they need time for themselves.

Call them dramatic, but according to Hu, August 9 is the perfect time for them to ground themselves as their emotions will be all over the place, which is uncomfortable for the normally emotionally detached Aquarius.

"The Full Moon brings a lot of emotions," Hu said, but when it's in Aquarius, expect to feel more distant and aloof when it comes to processing emotions.

Advertisement

Whether it's your friend, partner, or even your co-worker, Aquarius is trying their best to get lost in their projects or learning something new — but they'd rather do it alone as they work on processing what's going on in their head.

"They do not want to be doing anything social," Hu emphasized.

Aquarius will get back to normal after the August 9 Full Moon.

While they might not be the funnest person to be around during the week of August 11 - 17, 2025, they can expect to feel a lot better as the Full Moon energy dissipates by the end of the week, which not only benefits Aquarius but every zodiac sign.

Advertisement

"The tides are truly turning on this Aquarius Full Moon," astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained in a video. "A blessing is being illuminated that you hadn't been fully aware of before. And it will leave an imprint on your soul that can galvanize you to chase after your dream life."

For better or worse, this Full Moon is here to reveal what's buried deep within. While the beginning of the week might not be the best for Aquarius, expect to feel more supported as lucky planets Venus and Jupiter align in Cancer, which is a great energy for relationships.

"This Full Moon will carry ample reminders that we are loved," Grim added, "that someone cares about us."

So, while Aquarius might not want to be bothered now, expect things to get better once the lunar energy clears. From having more open dialogue with loved ones to sharing their out-of-the-box ideas, it isn't all doom and gloom. Once they get through this week, things can and will get a whole lot better.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.