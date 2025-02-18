Study Finds That This Zodiac Sign Has More Self-Made Millionaire & Billionaire Women Than Any Other

Have you always dreamed of being a millionaire, or even a billionaire? It's a lofty goal that very few of us attain, and that even fewer women reach. There are of course tons of stars that must align for someone to come into such extraordinary wealth, and a data analysis reveals that it might have a lot to do with the literal stars, too.

The study found that America's richest self-made women tend to be from certain zodiac signs.

Tech company Cloudwards dug into the women who appeared on the Forbes list of America's Richest Self-Made Women to see what they might have in common astrologically.

They found that every astrological sign was represented among these 100 entrepreneurs executives and entertainers — even the ones who are notoriously bad with money like Sagittarius and Pisces. However, they tend to be most concentrated among four specific signs, and one sign in particular stood out above the rest.

1. Libra has the most self-made female millionaires and billionaires.

Libras have a reputation for being spendthrifts, so it might be a bit surprising that they make up the highest proportion of self-made mega-rich women at 16.44%. However, Libras' natural knack for diplomacy and aesthetics and their love of balance make them whizzes at negotiation and branding.

The list of female Libra gazillionaires exemplifies these attributes to a T, from sports superstar Serena Williams, with an estimated net worth of $340 million, to iconic fashion designer Donna Karan ($570 million) and, of course, the blueprint for the female billionaire entertainer, Kim Kardashian ($1.7 billion).

DFree | Canva Pro

2. Leo and Virgo are tied for second place.

Leos are more known for liking to show off their wealth than carefully managing and growing it. However, their magnetism, star power, and especially ambition more than make up for it — and there is perhaps no better example of this than the best-known female Leo on Forbes' list, the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, whose famous "blond ambition" has racked up an $850 million fortune.

Denis Makarenko | Shutterstock

But she's not the richest Leo on Forbes' list — that distinction goes to Judy Faulkner, who founded software company Epic Systems in her Wisconsin basement way back in 1979 with $70,000 raised from friends and family. Forty-six years later, she now has a staggering $7.7 billion fortune stacked up in that basement.

Virgos, on the other hand, are notoriously detail-oriented and analytical — nothing slips past a Virgo, and their meticulousness, practicality, and tireless work ethic unsurprisingly translate directly to success.

In the business world, Virgo has the likes of billionaire Sheryl Sandberg, who is best known for being the Chief Operating Officer of Facebook from its explosion in 2008 until 2022. The other high-ranking Virgo on Forbes' list? The woman who exemplifies Virgo's taskmaster, workhorse ethos, and whose ambition and vision are often likened to the aforementioned Queen of Pop — Beyoncé. She's such a Virgo she wrote a whole song about it called "Virgo's Groove."

Tinseltown | Shutterstock

4. Aquarius has the third most self-made female millionaires and billionaires.

With 9.59% of the entries on Forbes' list, Aquarius snags the bronze. Known for innovation, humanitarianism, and revolutionary ideas, it's no surprise that the far-and-away richest and most successful female Aquarian is Oprah Winfrey, whose blend of media innovation and social impact has snagged her a $3 billion fortune.

Peter Serocki | Shutterstock

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.