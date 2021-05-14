30 Mandalorian Quotes For Star Wars Fans Who Walk The Way Of The Mandalore

Star Wars fans were gifted with a fantastic surprise when “The Mandalorian” was released on Disney+.

No one knew what to expect, and the series blew audiences away.

The story takes place in the Star Wars universe after the reign of Jango and Boba Fett as the galaxy’s best bounty hunters and is set after the fall of the Empire and before the rise of the First Order.

This is where the Mandalorian, also known as Din Djarin, makes a name for himself.

The lone warrior, who travels across the galaxy hunting bounties, made a lot of great new memories and had some close calls when he decided to protect his most valuable bounty of all.

They called this bounty “The Child,” but he’s better known among fans as “Baby Yoda.”

With the third season expected to premiere in December 2021, Star Wars fans are waiting patiently to see how things turn out for the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.

Beware of major spoilers below as we share some of the best quotes from both seasons one and two.

30 Best Mandalorian Quotes from the First Two Seasons on Disney+

Quotes from Season 1 of The Mandalorian

1. “I’m a Mandalorian. Weapons are part of my religion.” — The Mandalorian

Season 1, Chapter 2: “The Child”

2. “This is the Way.” — The Armorer

Season 1, Chapter 3: “The Sin”

3. “I can bring you in warm, or I can bring you in cold.” — The Mandalorian

Season 1, Chapter 1: “The Mandalorian”

Photo: Disney+

4. “… Bounty hunting is a complicated profession.” – The Client

Season 1, Chapter 1: “The Mandalorian”

5. “SOOGAA!” — Jawas

Season 1, Chapter 2: “The Child”

6. “I will help you. I have spoken.” — Kuiil

Season 1, Chapter 1: “The Mandalorian”

Photo: Disney+

7. “She’s no good to us dead.” — The Mandalorian

Season 1, Chapter 5: “The Gunslinger”

8. “I would like to see the baby.” — The Client

Season 1, Chapter 7: “The Reckoning”

9. “When one chooses to walk the way of the Mandalore, you are both hunter and prey.” — The Armorer

Season 1, Chapter 3: “The Sin”

Photo: Disney+

10. “Your name will be legendary.” — Fennec Shand

Season 1, Chapter 5: “The Gunslinger”

11. “Come on, baby! Do the magic hand thing.” — Greef Karga

Season 1, Chapter 8: “Redemption”

12. “They all hate you, Mando. Because you’re a legend!” — Greef Karga

Season 1, Chapter 3: “The Sin”

Photo: Disney+

13. “Stop touching things.” — The Mandalorian

Season 1, Chapter 4: “The Sanctuary”

14. “Do not self-destruct. We’re shooting our way out.” — The Mandalorian

Season 1, Chapter 1: “The Mandalorian”

15. “No living thing has seen me without my helmet since I swore the creed.” — The Mandalorian

Season 1, Chapter 8: “Redemption”

Photo: Dinsey+

Quotes from Season 2 of The Mandalorian

16. “Wherever I go, he goes.” —The Mandalorian

Season 2, Chapter 9: “The Marshal”

17. “Ahsoka Tano! Bo-Katan sent me. We need to talk.” — The Mandalorian

Season 2, Chapter 13: “The Jedi”

18. “Grogu and I can feel each other’s thoughts.” — Ahsoka Tano

Season 2, Chapter 13: “The Jedi”

Photo: Disney+

19. “He is strong with the force, but talent without training is nothing.” — Luke Skywalker

Season 2, Chapter 16: “The Rescue”

20. “Mandalorians are stronger together.” — Bo-Katan Kryze

Season 2, Chapter 11: “The Heiress”

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

21. “A Mandalorian and a Jedi? They’ll never see it coming.” — The Mandalorian

Season 2, Chapter 13: “The Jedi”

Photo: Disney+

22. “Let’s just say they might recognize my face.” — Boba Fett

Season 2, Chapter 15: “The Believer”

23. “Don’t be afraid.” — The Mandalorian

Season 2, Chapter 16: “The Rescue”

24. “You have something I want. You may think you have some idea of what you have in your possession, but you do not. Soon, he will be back with me. He means more to me than you will ever know.” — The Mandalorian

Season 2, Chapter 15: “The Believer”

Photo: Disney+

25. “I like firsts. Good or bad, they’re always memorable.” — Ahsoka Tano

Season 2, Chapter 13: “The Jedi”

26. “Dank farrik.” — Cara Dune

Season 2, Chapter 12: “The Siege”

27. “I’ve seen what such feelings can do to a fully trained Jedi Knight. To the best of us.” — Ahsoka Tano

Season 2, Chapter 13: “The Jedi”

Photo: Disney+

28. “I’m a simple man making his way through the galaxy, like my father before me.” — Boba Fett

Season 2, Chapter 14: “The Tragedy”

29. “I’m just saying, somewhere, someone in this galaxy is ruling, and others are being ruled.” — Migs Mayfield

Season 2, Chapter 15: ”The Believer”

30. “Long live the Empire.” — Moff Gideon

Season 2, Chapter 16: “The Rescue”

Photo: Disney+

Tomás Diniz Santos is a writer living in Orlando, Florida. He covers news, entertainment, and pop-culture topics.