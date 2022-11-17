4 Reasons 'Star Wars' Fans Make The Absolute Best Lovers

What makes a good lover? Is it someone who tends to your every need? Is it someone who makes sure you are satisfied? Or is it someone who can bring out your inner nerd?

I thought it was time to share what all of my fellow Star Wars junkies out there have been dying right along with me to shout from rooftops across the galaxies that, yes, what you have heard is indeed the plain, cold truth: we are not nerds, and in fact are great lovers. We may even be the best lovers.

If we can care about Star Wars so much, imagine how much we could care about other things.

We — the kinky Star Wars fanatics — are the world's greatest lovers. Hands down.

Lightsabers on the floor. Siths, Jedis, and Rebels alike. The. Best. Ever. And it's not just the Stormtrooper costumes or being fluent in Ewokese. No, it's much sexier than that! Some Han Solo action, maybe even that specific Princess Leia costume. The one that's been every guy's fantasy since they've seen that scene.

Here are four reasons why Star Wars fans make the best lovers:

And May the fourth be with you... in bed, always.

1. We've got the bad boy/tough chick genre locked up tight

There is no perfectly matched mismatch like Han Solo and Princess Leia anywhere else in space or beyond. You know their time off-screen was smokin'! Try to match their chemistry in the bedroom.

2. We practically invented cosplay

Has there been a Comic-Con in the history of ever without multiple women dressed as Slave Leia? It's one of the most famous movie scenes of all time.

3. BDSM is coursing through our DNA

I dare you to think of "breath play" without at least a fleeting thought of Darth Vader flashing through your mind.

4. We make zero judgments

Not only are we equally welcoming to people of any and all gender identifications, but we couldn't care less if you are blue, purple, green, horned, bumpy, or whatnot. If you're cool with us (and are most certainly NOT a Trekkie), we are totally cool with you.

And what's sexier than open-mindedness and acceptance? Mic. Dropped. Maybe to make it an even better experience, have the movie playing on in the background. If anything, it's a good reference point in case you forget what your next line is supposed to be.

