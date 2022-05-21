50 Best Yoda Quotes For Jedi Masters & Padawans Alike

By Brittany Berke — Updated on May 21, 2022
Photo: Yuri Turkov / Shutterstock
Grand Jedi Master Yoda is among the oldest and most powerful known Jedi Masters in the "Star Wars" franchise, created by George Lucas.
Regardless of whether you’re a follower of the "Star Wars" movies, you’re bound to recognize the oh-so-familiar face of that little two-foot-tall green alien with seemingly infinite wisdom, and might not even know that you're familiar with Yoda quotes from the series.
Yoda played an integral role in training Luke Skywalker, imparting his wisdom throughout the storyline. Yoda's most famous quote is something even non-"Star Wars" fans have heard: "Do or do not. There is no try."
His timeless lessons bounce right off of the movie screen and into our hearts, reminding us that even fictional stories and characters can make an impact in our everyday lives and even our relationships.
That's why May 21, 2022 is Talk Like Yoda Day.
All of us could use a little advice when the going gets tough, but not all of us want to hear the same old sayings telling us that we need to "hang in there." Some of us just want to forget about our troubles for a few minutes and watch something to distract ourselves.
But little do we know that the very thing we're watching — outer space and using "the Force" to lead the way to victory — can also teach us a thing or two about ourselves and how we live our own (real) lives.
Yoda's philosophy — Stoicism, which is the practice of going through hardship without verbally or physically expressing emotions or protest — shapes his unique point of view, giving us countless nuggets of wisdom. Even on his deathbed, Yoda's last words reveal an important truth that helps his students move forward: "Pass on what you have learned."
Take a look below at the best Yoda quotes that you can apply to your own real-world life, and continue to spread the message:
May the Force be with you.
50 Yoda Quotes
Yoda Quotes About Fear
1. "Train yourself to let go of everything you fear to lose." — Yoda
Photo: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock
2. "In the end, cowards are those who follow the dark side.” — Yoda
3. "Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering." — Yoda
Photo: Yuri Turkov / Shutterstock
4."A challenge lifelong it is, not to bend fear into anger.” — Yoda
5. "Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny, consume you it will." — Yoda
Photo: ako photography / Shutterstock
6. “Attachment leads to jealousy. The shadow of greed, that is.” — Yoda
7. "In a dark place we find ourselves, and a little more knowledge lights our way." — Yoda
Photo: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock
8. "If in anger you answer, then in shame you dwell." — Yoda
9. "Named must your fear be before banish it you can." — Yoda
Photo: Yuri Turkov / Shutterstock
10. "To live totally fear allows you not, hold you back it always does." — Yoda
11. "In this war, a danger there is, of losing who we are." — Yoda
Photo: ako photography / Shutterstock
12. "Too long sorrow makes a stone of the heart." — Yoda
Yoda Quotes About Patience
13. "When all choices seem wrong, choose restraint." — Yoda
14. "You will know (the good from the bad) when you are calm, at peace. Passive." — Yoda
Photo: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock
15. "Of the moment, be. In the moment, live. The art of remaining in the present, learn. Neither the past nor the future exists." — Yoda
16. "Patience you must have my young Padawan." — Yoda
Photo: Yuri Turkov / Shutterstock
17. "So certain were you. Go back and closer you must look." — Yoda
18. "All his life has he looked away... to the future, to the horizon. Never his mind on where he was." — Yoda
Photo: ako photography / Shutterstock
19. "Arduous is discovering oneself, going on the greatest exploration it is." — Yoda
20. "Many of the truths that we cling to depend on our point of view." — Yoda
Photo: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock
21. "When you look back, lose your place on the path, you do." — Yoda
22. "Difficult to see. Always in motion is the future." — Yoda
Photo: Yuri Turkov / Shutterstock
23. "Make the decision, make another. Remake one past, you cannot." — Yoda
24. "A way there always is." — Yoda
25. "Like reflections in the mirror thoughts are, clouds passing in the sky, but not the clouds the sky is. Desires, memories, imagination, they all come and go." — Yoda
Yoda Quotes About the Force
26. "Give off light, or darkness, Padawan. Be a candle, or the night.” — Yoda
27. "You must unlearn what you have learned." — Yoda
Photo: ako photography / Shutterstock
28. "Close your mouth and open your ears, you must. Then hear what your true heart is seeking, you will." — Yoda
29. "Do or do not. There is no try." — Yoda
Photo: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock
30. “You fail because you don’t believe.” — Yoda
31. "You will find only what you bring in." — Yoda
Photo: Yuri Turkov / Shutterstock
32. "No greater gift there is, than a generous heart." — Yoda
33. "Always two there are, no more, no less. A master and an apprentice." — Yoda
Photo: ako photography / Shutterstock
34. “Out of acceptance comes wisdom. Not an acquirement wisdom is, not knowledge wisdom is, not information. This quality of tremendous acceptance is wisdom.” — Yoda
35. "Do not assume anything. Clear your mind must be if you are to discover the real villains behind this plot." — Yoda
Photo: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock
36. "Never step in the same river twice can you. Each time the river hurries on. Each time he that steps has changed." — Yoda
37. “A Jedi must have the deepest commitment, the most serious mind." — Yoda
38. "A Jedi uses for the Force for knowledge and defense, never for attack." — Yoda
Funny Yoda Quotes
39. "Happens to every guy sometimes this does.” — Yoda
40. "Ready are you? What know you of ready?" — Yoda
Photo: ako photography / Shutterstock
41. "The greatest teacher, failure is." — Yoda
42. "Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter." — Yoda
Photo: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock
43. “Mind what you have learned. Save you it can.” — Yoda
44. “Soon will I rest, yes, forever sleep. Earned it, I have.” — Yoda
45. "Looking? Found someone you have, eh?" — Yoda
Photo: Yuri Turkov / Shutterstock
46. "If routine you count on, disappointed your hopes will be." — Yoda
47. "If no mistake have you made, yet losing you are, a different game you should play." — Yoda
Photo: Yuri Turkov / Shutterstock
48. "Your past can ruin your future if you allow it." — Yoda
49. "Already know you that which you need." — Yoda
Photo: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock
50. "Size matters not. Look at me. Judge me by my size, do you?" — Yoda
Brittany Berke is a twenty-something who loves to story-tell through the art of writing and acting. Her work has been featured in Elite Daily, Bustle, Odyssey and more.