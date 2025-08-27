4 Warning Signs From The Universe You Should Never Ignore

Some people call it a sixth sense. Others simply view it as kismet. Regardless of how you view these messages, or as ascension mentor Medici James describes them, signs from The Universe, there are some warning signs from the universe that you should never ignore or brush off as merely a coincidence.

James specifically described four signs from the universe that are there to protect you. Sometimes these signs manifest in material ways, like something occurring near you, and other times it's simply a gut feeling. Regardless, most spiritualists agree that when something stands out and makes you take notice, you should heed the signs and recognize when a higher power is trying to keep you from harm.

1. You can't find something

"If you're about to leave your house," James said, "and you keep forgetting things or dropping stuff, pause." He explained that you should sit down, reflect, and wait before heading out. James explained that this happens because your spirit may be trying to protect you from an accident or guiding you to be in the right place at the right time. Leaving a little earlier might save you from a car crash, or it could lead you to meet someone who brings positivity into your life.

According to tarot reader Barbie, this perspective is true. "When out of nowhere your flight gets delayed," she wrote, "your interview gets canceled, you get sick, etc., life might be trying to nudge you in a different direction." The idea is that sometimes The Universe just wants you to wait a few extra minutes before leaving the house, or to take the next flight instead of the one you planned. It could be protecting you, or simply steering you toward a path it believes is better for you.

2. You feel odd talking to someone

Phalgunn Maharishi | Pexels

"If you're talking to someone and you suddenly get a strange feeling," James said, "or you forget what you were saying, stop sharing." He explained that this could be a sign that The Universe is telling you you're talking to the wrong person. To protect yourself and your energy, he added, you should change the subject.

Judith Orloff, PhD, a Los Angeles–based intuitive psychiatrist and author, told Experience Life that when you get a gut feeling about someone, even if it seems irrational in that moment, it's safer to trust your intuition, even if you're wrong. She said, “If you don’t trust somebody, even if it turns out to be inaccurate, it is something to pay attention to. If you’re walking down the street at night and you get the feeling ‘stay away from that person,’ just cross the street.”

3. Your plants die

James said, "If you have plants in your home, and they suddenly die out of nowhere, that plant took negative energy that was meant for you." He then added that you should think about the last person who came to your house. Maybe they didn’t have the best intentions, and your plants took in that energy to protect you. He argued that the same idea applies to protection jewelry: if it breaks, it means it was shielding you.

The belief that plants can sense energy is shared by many people. For instance, florist Venetka Arsenova, owner of Westford Florist, a flower shop in Massachusetts, explained that certain plants are actually known to reduce negative energy. According to Arsenova, lavender helps ease anxiety, peace lilies promote harmony and tranquility, sage cleanses negative energy from a space, rosemary enhances mental clarity and focus, and jasmine attracts positive energy while easing depression and lethargy.

Basically, your plants have the power to absorb energy, as James noted, and they also have the ability to regulate the energy in your living space. It makes sense to not just pay attention to the subtle changes in their health, but also to use them as a beneficial energy tool.

4. People touch your hair

"Never let anyone touch your hair," James insisted. He explained that your hair is your crown and protects you from negative energy. If a person has bad intentions toward you, touching your hair could direct that negative energy toward you. It is safer not to let anyone touch it, so your positive energy remains intact.

The Universe may be trying to communicate with you, and you need to start taking notice. The next time you forget something just as you are getting into your car to leave for work, don't get angry. Instead, send a message of thanks to The Universe. The signs are there, so start listening.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.