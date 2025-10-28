These 3 Zodiac Signs Get A Much-Needed Fresh Start On October 29, 2025

On October 29, 2025, Mercury enters Sagittarius, offering three specific zodiac signs a fresh start. The Mutable energy will serve as a palate cleanser now that Mercury has moved away from mysterious Scorpio, helping us to feel a lot more hopeful with our plans and experiences moving forward.

Nonetheless, Mercury is in detriment in the sign of Sagittarius. In this sign, the planet of communication's energy is not as analytical and might even lack discipline. But we can still experience growth through this transit, which shows us how to start believing in ourselves and to focus on self-empowerment.

Mercury will station retrograde on November 9 and re-enter Scorpio on the 19th. This shows that the inner work still needs to be done before we can come out stronger and release what is obscuring or halting our path.

Mercury in Sagittarius will show us how far we have come and how prepared we are to win as we navigate the culminating months of the Saturn in Pisces transit that will conclude next year, and these three zodiac signs are ready for the fresh start.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the clouds begin to disperse and you get a much-needed fresh start now that Mercury is in a Jupiter-ruled sign. For the next several weeks, you can start to see things from a new point of view.

Mercury in Sagittarius lets you see the bright side of things, and while it can be a supportive transit, you will need to be alert and not let any delusions get the best of you. Mercury can bring new experiences, friends, or you could develop a love for academic activities. However, with Saturn in Pisces, this means that it will be a time of dedicated hard work and discipline towards the final degrees of this transit. Review, revise, and don’t impulsively submit unfinished projects.

Nevertheless, it will be a fantastic period to level up your work, expand your social circle, and express yourself with a lot more freedom. Now that Mercury is in your sign, you could also feel more comfortable expressing your opinions. If you’re in a debate, be mindful that you will need to focus on facts, since Mercury in your sign tends to think and go with their gut, but not investigate the reality of a situation. In spite of that, this will still be an exciting and fresh start that has you more motivated and expanding on your creative path.

2. Gemini

Gemini, Mercury in Sagittarius will be in your relationship sector, giving you a fresh start with your partner and preparing you to have tough conversations. At the start of this transit, this will be a light energy that can make you a problem solver. Others could reach out to you because you may appear to be more diplomatic and wise at this time.

Mercury in this part of your chart could also influence your professional sector, adding some healing and understanding. While Saturn in Pisces is creating conflict, you could see how Mercury in Sagittarius can bring some more optimism to the table. Consider editing your existing ideas, projects or stories. Mercury helps your creativity, and you have a lot more discipline to finish things.

For the next several weeks, this will also be a moment where you will understand your relationship dynamics a lot better. How much energy you pour onto others will be analyzed since Mercury will also help you find the balance you desire.

3. Virgo

Virgo, Mercury entering Sagittarius on October 29 gives you a fresh start at home. For the next several weeks, this can be a potent moment to connect with family and friends. You could also uncover a lot of secrets or be more focused on researching your family history.

Although Mercury in Sagittarius might be a challenging position for the planet of communication, it will still help you to learn a lot about yourself and family history. This could also be where reconciliations are possible, since Mercury gives you the patience to speak to others with a lot more warmth and less judgment.

Another possibility could be the expansion of your social circles. Mercury will bring you more allure and magnetism that brings people closer to you. Because Mercury will be stationing retrograde beginning on November 9th, you may experience some people from the past coming back into your life. It could bring nostalgia, where you understand the impact of those past relationships. But after the eclipse and Saturn’s ingress in Pisces, you are wiser and more prepared to see who you allow in your circle moving forward.

4. Pisces

Pisces, professional growth is on your mind and Mercury in Sagittarius puts into perspective what you have done so far to get to where you want. Mercury at the summit of your chart helps you to be more cognizant of the changes that need to be made in order to keep moving forward. The transit helps you to experience breakthroughs, especially since Mercury will be stationing retrograde beginning on November 9. New ideas allow you to stay ahead of your tasks.

Mercury in Sagittarius can bring back some lessons from the past, showing you the areas you need to work on before the next batch of eclipses occurs next year. But Mercury in this area of your chart will serve as a teacher once the planet begins to aspect Saturn in your sign. Consider the tests Mercury is giving you and how you will take the steps needed to grow from these experiences.

Mercury can bring a lot of calm, because it makes it easier to be more present for others, expanding your communication and helping you to become a leader in the professional or academic sector.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.