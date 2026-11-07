Sunday's Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Each Zodiac Sign On November 8

Your daily tarot horoscope for November 8, 2026 has arrived! We are just one day away from the New Moon in Scorpio, so now's the perfect time to set an intention. With Scorpio's detective-like energy, really dig into your heart to uncover what you secretly know needs to change.

The collective card for everyone is the Ace of Pentacles. It isn't just about financial benefits; this card signals an exciting, lasting opportunity. So, if you were hoping for a sign that life's getting better, this is it. This is it.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, November 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Three of Wands

Aries, you're ready for something bigger in your career. You may not necessarily be unhappy with what you have now, but you might feel a little bored or unchallenged. Your tarot card for November 8 is the Three of Wands, which encourages you to consider what comes next.

If you've been contemplating a change, now is a good time to explore it. Take some time to reflect before the New Moon: a personal goal to explore future opportunities.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Pentacles

You are so dependable, Taurus. You feel good about being that person everyone can rely on, but sometimes you want people to show up for you.

On November 8, you'll experience some generosity. Today, you get to discover what it feels like to receive. Someone could offer you help or gift you something. Even though you like being the one who gives, truly allow yourself to enjoy the moment.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Pentacles

You are always looking for something new to try, and on November 8, you have a chance to practice a new skill. Doesn't necessarily have to be done perfectly the first time, Gemini.

The Page of Pentacles is reminding you that good things take time. Enjoy being in the student's seat. Over time, you will find other people who enjoy what you're learning, and this journey will feel so valuable.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Cups

You always look for new ways to make the people you care about happy. On November 8, your tarot card, the Ten of Cups, reminds you to do the same thing for yourself. It may not be enough to celebrate other people's wins right now and not your own.

When you spend quality time with others, think about how you can create the same space for the things that you like doing by yourself.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: The Magician

An idea you have been working on comes back into your mind today. You might have plenty of good reasons why now is not a good time to go after it.

But the Magician card reminds you that you already have many things in place that could make it easier for you to start. You can pursue your dream differently without disrupting your current lifestyle. Start small and see where things go from there.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles

The Eight of Pentacles symbolizes hard work and effort. You are on a journey towards mastery, and that may not include being perfect at what you do. The goal is to understand the process. Don't dismiss something just because it takes you a long time to complete.

You may be ready to ask for more responsibility and more pay. Set an intention for a date and how you would approach the topic with the person you need to speak with.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Justice

Libra, you believe in fairness; the Justice tarot card represents this for everyone. You also tend to give people the benefit of the doubt.

Sometimes that works out well, but at other times, a situation or person's actions fall short of what you believe is the bare minimum. On November 8, you can address a situation you feel needs improvement.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Death, reversed

A past event shows where a situation is no longer working out. Scorpio, the Death tarot card, reversed, signals that not all is lost. A habit or circumstance may actually be repairable.

On November 8, you may find the one thing that can change everything for the better. Don't lose heart and think that all you've done is a total loss. It's worth investigating what you can improve.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune is an extremely fortunate card that reveals a golden opportunity. Today, November 8, is a great day to keep an open mind.

It could happen, Sagittarius, that you assumed something wouldn't work out, but it turns out much better than you had originally thought. A small change to your daily routine might actually open the door for something else you've always wanted to try. Don't get so attached to one particular idea.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Pentacles

You are building stability and financial security on November 8, Capricorn. Being practical today means being willing to change when it is necessary.

Certain decisions you are making are actually undermining your goals. The King of Pentacles is a wise reminder that it's never a bad idea to review what you already have in place. You might not need to keep doing the same thing you've been doing.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Swords

It's not overthinking, Aquarius. Consider it problem-solving or time management. One nagging thought can open the door to a solution you did not even realize you needed. Your tarot card, the Ace of Swords, shows an idea that you have that comes out of the blue.

During a conversation, you could have a eureka moment or discover a fix that makes a situation so much better. On November 8, address any uncertainty, since you may find what you need by being proactive today.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Cups

What you've been emotionally longing for is now within reach. You have been making real progress lately at work or in the one relationship you want to see succeed.

It hasn't been easy. You've been doing the work every day, and not giving up even when you wanted to. On November 8, the Nine of Cups says happiness is possible because the steps you've taken so far are adding up in all the right ways.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.