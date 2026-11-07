3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Very Lucky Era On November 8, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering a very lucky era on November 8, 2026. Now we're talking. Hello, Lilith direct!

Finally, we're paving the way to our own good luck. It's happening! And we are going to make it last. This day shows us that we aren't as stuck as might have thought. Lilith direct is pure power and nerve, and this transit is gonna get us where we need to go. Great things in the works!

1. Libra

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It's November, and while other people are starting to slow down, you want a challenge. It's not that you're bored, Libra, but Lilith direct has you feeling like you need to take on something new and exciting.

The universe always pays attention to this kind of hunger. Now, it's sending your energy back at you in the form of luck and a very special opportunity. This is one you will not be walking away from. No way.

Your wish is coming true on Sunday. During Lilith direct, you'll not only have the chance to try something new, but you'll also have the energy to back it up. This could lead to amazing things. Get to it! There's no time to waste.

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2. Sagittarius

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When you feel an unexpected burst of positive energy, you don't question it, Sagittarius. Why would you? This is what you live for. And while Lilith direct is doing its thing on Sunday, so are you. That means creativity abounds.

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You are taking this burst of energy and turning it into artistic projects. On November 8, you're doing anything and everything you can to express yourself. That is exactly how you encounter good fortune. You set yourself up for only the best, and the universe delivers.

Great expectations, in this case, result in fantastic outcomes, and this is what you're all about. Lilith direct nudges you in the right direction, and once you're off and running, there's no stopping you. It's all green lights from here on out.

3. Pisces

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You happen to like the month of November, Pisces. To you, it symbolizes a time of reflection and preparation for something new to come. And you are more than ready for something new.

On Sunday, Lilith direct has you wanting to plan something big for the holidays. It might only be November 8, but you are more than ready for the festivities to commence! The act of getting something creative together makes you really happy.

You're attracting great luck because, right now, you see that everything is beautiful. Sure, negativity will always be out there in the world. But it's not getting to you. Not today. You are thinking positively and using this energy to get creative. Lilith direct gives you the motivation to see it all through. So now it's time to get to work! Just don't forget to have fun while you do.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.