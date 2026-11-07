Life's Getting So Much Better For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs After November 8

Life starts getting way better for four Chinese zodiac signs on November 8, 2026. Sunday is a Fire Dog Close Day during the Year of the Fire Horse, so we are motivated to end a chapter of life that feels restrictive.

Today is the day you feel stronger than your challenges. Dog Days bring the right friends who tell you what you need to hear when your morale is low. These animal signs are determined to stop whatever slows them down.

Advertisement

1. Dragon

Design: YourTango

You have to work, but that doesn't necessarily mean your job has to rule every room of your life. You have allowed yourself to keep certain boundaries open more than you should. You don't wanna let anybody down. You also don't want to miss any potential opportunities that might come your way.

Advertisement

You think being more accessible would be better, but that means you can't rest. On Sunday, you decide to set a boundary. You don't ask for permission or make any excuses. You just decide that when you're off, you're off. First is a little nerve-racking. But pretty instantly your whole schedule feels much better.

2. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Friends are super important to you. Having the best ones in your life makes your life so enriching. However, you realize one person doesn't seem to understand what a true friendship is. They always need something from you, and when you need them, they're not around.

On November 8, you decide to test the relationship. You create space to see if they reach out. For now, they get a voicemail when they call. You just wanna have more time for yourself.

3. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You stop worrying about things you can't control on November 8, including people. You are super intelligent, which is why people often ask you for advice when they have a problem. On the one hand, you love sharing your insights. On the other, you don't love when someone asks you for your opinion and then doesn't follow your advice.

Sometimes this causes you to feel super stressed out. On Sunday, the best advice you can give to someone is to solve their own problems. It feels a little harsh at first. Yet you realize that they keep spinning their own wheels. And they make you feel a little crazy, too. So rather than them having two problems (not getting along with you being one of them), you decide to focus on your own life. It's much simpler that way.

4. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You finally accept yourself for who you are, even if that means that you're not like anyone else. You don't always compare yourself to others, but sometimes you do. And it causes you to feel a little bit down. You ask yourself why your friends seem further ahead than you. You wonder if you are falling behind because you're not as motivated or around the right situations.

On Sunday, you start counting your own blessings. You've let yourself forget that you have quite a few wonderful things in your life that other people don't have. You decide to notice your own world and stay in the moment. You train your mind to be thankful for everything, including the blessings others get, but you don't.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.