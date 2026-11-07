Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On Sunday, November 8

Hard times are finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs on November 8, 2026. The waning crescent Moon in Scorpio is the perfect transit to get rid of any residual anger we carry around with us. On Sunday, we're letting go of something that is no longer needed, and it's a tremendous relief.

Suddenly, we don't understand why the heck we've been carrying around these burdens for so long. All they've done is bring us down, yet we haven't ditched them until now. This is a day of revelations, and mentally, the pressure is off. One small adjustment is all the liberation we need.

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1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

It's retrograde season, and that means you've been doing a lot of reflecting. In looking back over your past actions, you've realized that a lot of them don't make sense to you anymore. What made you do that? And are you still doing the same thing?

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On Sunday, during the waning crescent Moon in Scorpio, questions arise, and the good part is that answers do too. You've been wondering why you've done certain things. The truth is that, whether you realize it or not, you've grown. These things don't make sense now because you aren't the same person you used to be. So you don't need to do the things you used to do.

Enter: freedom. Cancer, this day and its helpful transit are here to remind you that you owe no more time to the burdensome things that drag you down. This is your choice, and you choose freedom. Goodbye, hard times! Don't come back!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

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It's almost impossible for you to imagine that the hard times you've been dealing with could possibly come to an end, Virgo. At this point, they seem like a permanent fixture in your life. But on Sunday, during the waning crescent Moon in Scorpio, you're starting to see signs of their departure.

You're realizing that you're in better shape than you thought you were. Well, that's a nice surprise, isn't it? You've been running on an old program that was built on stress and anticipation of catastrophe. But no such thing is happening.

You are, believe it or not, starting to think that maybe things aren't destined for failure. And guess what? They're not. You're on a winning streak now. Run with it!

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3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

During the waning crescent Moon in Scorpio, you realize that the hard times you've been experiencing are finally waning out of existence. That makes sense because none of this was supposed to last forever. And to be honest, it's already overstayed its welcome.

There's a very good chance this has to do with finances and one particular burden that's consumed all your time and energy. Well, it's done, Pisces. Now you can rest and relax.

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It's good to know that nothing lasts forever, even the hard times. This really took too much away from you, and you are ready for a happy, new era. Life is getting better now, and good things are right around the corner.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.