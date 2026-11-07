Never Say 3 Very Specific Things If You Want To Manifest Something

Everyone, be quiet. We're manifesting. Ever heard something like that? Manifestation is a popular concept and practice, but how you talk to yourself matters if you want to actually manifest something.

While it may seem like hocus pocus, it actually has a basis in neuroscience. Clinical psychologist Narineh Hartoonian wrote about how the brain plays a part in this process, including neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to learn and change. Repeating self-deprecating phrases can reinforce negative beliefs about yourself and make it harder to pursue opportunities.

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Building more supportive beliefs takes practice and action, not just wishing for something to happen. If you're trying to manifest something, drop these three phrases from how you talk to yourself.

Never say these 3 things to yourself if you want to manifest something:

1. 'I'm not good enough'

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This phrase isn't only untrue, but also extremely hurtful to yourself. As mentioned earlier, repeating negative things to yourself can reinforce those beliefs. The more you put yourself down, the harder it can feel to challenge what you’re telling yourself.

Neuroscientist and psychologist Sabina Brennan, PhD, explained that challenging unhelpful thought patterns is one way to stop getting in the way of your own goals. The Wondermind article describes how manifestation practices can help you focus on the future you want while taking steps toward it.

So rather than focusing on the bad and putting yourself down, manifesting focuses on the good and lifts you up. That is why, when you are trying to manifest something, you should never put yourself down, because you're only pushing whatever you're manifesting even further away.

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2. 'I'm not capable of doing that'

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This phrase comes from the belief that, because others may have more experience in a field you're interested in, you are not capable of doing the same things they do. In many cases, skills can be taught, making someone capable of doing what they want to do. Experience is not the be-all and end-all that the job market makes it out to be today.

Ensuring that your mind understands the difference between saying, "I don't have something," and "I don't have something, therefore, I am bad because of it," is immensely important. Not having something doesn't make anyone bad; it just makes them different.

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Speaking to yourself in this way is called having limiting beliefs. When you consistently speak to yourself this way, you may talk yourself out of pursuing the very opportunities you've been hoping for.

3. 'I have nothing to offer'

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First, this phrase makes you feel like a commodity. People are not products. Human beings have thoughts and feelings, and that is what truly matters about who and what we are. Reducing yourself to the value you do or don't add does you a disservice.

Second, how much money you make doesn't determine how much you have to offer. Everyone adds value in some way. Whether you do it by helping others, giving people advice, or even just making someone laugh, it still counts. You don't have to earn money from those things for them to matter.

If you're trying to manifest a better financial situation, believing you have nothing to offer can make it harder to recognize and pursue opportunities. You might talk yourself out of applying for a better-paying job or asking for a raise because you don't think your skills are worth much. Think about what you already contribute and how you can build on it, then take steps toward the financial goals you want to reach.

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master’s in Literature and Culture, a bachelor’s in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.